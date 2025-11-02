Edition

Proliferation News 2/11/25

IN THIS ISSUE: Forum: European Nuclear Deterrence and Donald Trump, Iran supreme leader criticizes proposed nuclear talks with US, upending push to negotiation, N. Korea says its nuclear weapons are not bargaining chip, Russia warns outlook for extending last nuclear arms pact with US does not look promising, Ukraine regaining nuclear weapons 'not going to happen,' Trump's envoy Kellogg says, France Taps Nuclear Power in Race for AI Supremacy

Published on February 11, 2025

Forum: European Nuclear Deterrence and Donald Trump

 Héloïse Fayet, Andrew Futter, Ulrich Kühn, Łukasz Kulesa, Paul van Hooft, Kristin Ven Bruusgaard | Survival: Global Politics and Strategy

Despite Donald Trump’s return, complete US disengagement from Europe is not inevitable. America will continue to have strategic interests in Europe. Building a separate European nuclear deterrent is not yet necessary. But it is clear that the Trump administration will devalue transatlantic relations and turn its strategic attention to the Indo-Pacific.

Iran supreme leader criticizes proposed nuclear talks with US, upending push to negotiation

Jon Gambrell | AP News

Iran’s supreme leader said Friday that negotiations with America “are not intelligent, wise or honorable” after President Donald Trump floated nuclear talks with Tehran. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also suggested that “there should be no negotiations with such a government,” but stopped short of issuing a direct order not to engage with Washington.

N. Korea says its nuclear weapons are not bargaining chip

Kim Soo-yeon | Yonhap News Agency

North Korea said Saturday its nuclear weapons are not a bargaining chip but designed for combat use against any attempts by its enemies to invade the North, reaffirming its stance to further develop its nuclear arsenal. The North's statement came after the White House has said that Washington will seek "complete denuclearization of North Korea," under U.S. President Donald Trump, dismissing speculation that Trump may seek arms reduction rather than a long-term policy goal of denuclearization.

Russia warns outlook for extending last nuclear arms pact with US does not look promising

Dmitry Antonov and Andrew Osborn | Reuters

Russia warned on Monday that the outlook for extending the last remaining pillar of nuclear arms control between Moscow and Washington, the world's two biggest nuclear powers, did not look promising and that the situation appeared to be deadlocked.

Ukraine regaining nuclear weapons 'not going to happen,' Trump's envoy Kellogg says

Tim Zadorozhnyy | The Kyiv Independent

Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, dismissed the possibility of Ukraine regaining nuclear power status in an interview with Fox News on Feb. 6. "The chance of them getting their nuclear weapons back is somewhere between slim and none," Kellogg said. "Let's be honest about it, we both know that's not going to happen."

France Taps Nuclear Power in Race for AI Supremacy

Sam Schechner and Asa Fitch | The Wall Street Journal

France is making a bid to catch up in the artificial intelligence race by leaning on one of its strengths: plentiful nuclear power. The French government plans Monday to pledge a gigawatt of nuclear power for a new artificial-intelligence computing project expected to cost tens of billions of dollars, according to its private-sector backers and the French government.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.