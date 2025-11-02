Proliferation News 2/11/25

Héloïse Fayet, Andrew Futter, Ulrich Kühn, Łukasz Kulesa, Paul van Hooft, Kristin Ven Bruusgaard | Survival: Global Politics and Strategy

Despite Donald Trump’s return, complete US disengagement from Europe is not inevitable. America will continue to have strategic interests in Europe. Building a separate European nuclear deterrent is not yet necessary. But it is clear that the Trump administration will devalue transatlantic relations and turn its strategic attention to the Indo-Pacific.

Jon Gambrell | AP News

Iran’s supreme leader said Friday that negotiations with America “are not intelligent, wise or honorable” after President Donald Trump floated nuclear talks with Tehran. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also suggested that “there should be no negotiations with such a government,” but stopped short of issuing a direct order not to engage with Washington.

Kim Soo-yeon | Yonhap News Agency

North Korea said Saturday its nuclear weapons are not a bargaining chip but designed for combat use against any attempts by its enemies to invade the North, reaffirming its stance to further develop its nuclear arsenal. The North's statement came after the White House has said that Washington will seek "complete denuclearization of North Korea," under U.S. President Donald Trump, dismissing speculation that Trump may seek arms reduction rather than a long-term policy goal of denuclearization.

Dmitry Antonov and Andrew Osborn | Reuters

Russia warned on Monday that the outlook for extending the last remaining pillar of nuclear arms control between Moscow and Washington, the world's two biggest nuclear powers, did not look promising and that the situation appeared to be deadlocked.

Tim Zadorozhnyy | The Kyiv Independent

Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, dismissed the possibility of Ukraine regaining nuclear power status in an interview with Fox News on Feb. 6. "The chance of them getting their nuclear weapons back is somewhere between slim and none," Kellogg said. "Let's be honest about it, we both know that's not going to happen."

