Proliferation News 7/10/25

Jon B. Wolfsthal and Toby Dalton | Journal for Peace and Nuclear Disarmament

The role of nuclear weapons is growing globally, but nowhere more so than in and around East Asia. Four nuclear weapons states are located and active in the region, and several non-nuclear states are reliant on extended nuclear deterrence for their security. The regional, military and geostrategic dynamics are all pointing toward increased nuclear risks – both through deliberate or accidental use.

Jamie Kwong | Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Even as a ceasefire has ended the so-called twelve-day war between Israel and Iran, the dust has yet to settle. The slow-moving crisis around Iran’s potential nuclear weapons ambitions is escalating in ways that could have far-reaching consequences—from an increased likelihood of further conflict to lasting damage to the international institutions critical to preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.

David Sheppard and Leila Abboud | Financial Times

The UK and France have pledged for the first time to co-ordinate the use of their nuclear weapons, saying they would jointly respond to protect Europe from any “extreme threat”. The announcement by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron, during a state visit by the French president to Britain, marks a significant step-up in co-operation between Europe’s two nuclear powers as they seek to respond to a growing threat from Russia.

Samia Nakhoul | Reuters

When they met on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu basked in the glow of their triumph over Iran. But the show of unity masked a divergence over their endgames in Iran, Gaza and the wider Middle East…Trump says his priority is to lean on diplomacy, pursuing a limited objective of ensuring Iran never develops a nuclear weapon - a goal Tehran has always denied pursuing. In contrast, Netanyahu wants to use more force… compelling Tehran -- to the point of government collapse if necessary -- into fundamental concessions on quitting a nuclear enrichment programme seen by Israel as an existential threat.

Patrick Wintour | The Guardian

European nations will act to impose “dramatic sanctions” on Iran in the coming weeks if it does not end the uncertainty about its nuclear programme, including by allowing the return of UN inspectors, the UK foreign secretary, David Lammy, has warned. He also told the Commons that Iran could not assume Israel would not strike its nuclear sites again. His tough warning was echoed by the French foreign ministry, which is working closely with the UK in an attempt to persuade Iran to end its new ambiguity about its nuclear intentions and re-engage in talks with the US.

Reuters