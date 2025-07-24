Proliferation News 7/24/25

Farnaz Fassihi | The New York Times

A top Iranian official warned on Wednesday that Iran could withdraw from a key nuclear nonproliferation treaty if Europe followed through on its threats to reimpose sanctions on Tehran. The remarks, from Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, came during a rare on-the-record briefing with reporters in New York, where he was attending meetings at the United Nations. Mr. Gharibabadi laid out his country’s positions on a range of issues, setting the stage for nuclear talks with European counterparts in Istanbul on Friday.





Ari Natter | Bloomberg

The US agency responsible for maintaining and designing the nation’s cache of nuclear weapons was among those breached by a hack of Microsoft Corp.’s SharePoint document management software, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. No sensitive or classified information is known to have been compromised in the attack on the National Nuclear Security Administration, said the person, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.





Dave Lawler | Axios

Iran is willing to return to the negotiating table with the U.S., "the sooner the better," but must be convinced the talks aren't cover for further military action, Tehran's nuclear negotiator Kazem Gharibabadi said on Wednesday… U.S. officials were discussing the dates for future talks with Tehran last month while simultaneously coordinating war plans with Israel, Gharibabadi said. While Tehran knows it needs to negotiate with the U.S. to get sanctions lifted and avoid new ones, he said bluntly that "we don't trust the U.S."





Michelle Nichols | Reuters

Iran has agreed to allow a technical team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog to visit in the coming weeks to discuss relations between the International Atomic Energy Agency and Tehran, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Wednesday. "The delegation will come to Iran to discuss the modality, not to go to the (nuclear) sites," he told reporters during a visit to New York for meetings at the United Nations. The IAEA had no specific comment on his remarks, but said IAEA chief Rafael Grossi was "actively engaging with all parties involved in the Iran nuclear issue."





Bertrand Benoit and Noemie Bisserbe | The Wall Street Journal

In February, the man who would become Germany’s new chancellor said the U.S. could no longer be trusted to defend his country and he would seek the protection of French and British nuclear arsenals. Five months later, the talks between Berlin and Paris about expanding the scope of France’s deterrent against Russia’s growing aggression are shaping up as an evolution, not a revolution, according to people familiar with the negotiations. The consultations initiated by the two countries don’t aim for anything rivaling Germany’s nuclear-sharing agreement with the U.S., these people said.





Dan Sabbagh | The Guardian