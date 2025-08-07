Proliferation News 7/8/25

James Acton | Council on Foreign Relations

The United States faces growing dangers of nuclear escalation, a new arms race, and proliferation. This report recommends an improved strategy for “optimal deterrence” and a path to rebuilding relationships with allies without allowing them to dictate U.S. force requirements.

Erika Solomon | The New York Times

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said on Friday that its inspectors have left Iran, days after the country — still reeling from its war with Israel — suspended cooperation with the international agency. Iran’s president enacted a law on Wednesday that halts cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, effectively blocking international oversight into Iran’s contentious nuclear program.

Richard Engel, Marc Smith and Alexander Smith | NBC News

Iran will not retaliate further for the United States' attacks against its nuclear program, a senior government official said Thursday, saying his country is open to negotiations with Washington but has no plans to stop uranium enrichment. In an interview with NBC News in Tehran, Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said the U.S. had caused "serious damage" to Iran's nuclear program with what he called "a naked act of aggression" on June 21.

Amichai Stein | The Jerusalem Post

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will ask US President Donald Trump for a "green light" to take action against any Iranian activity related to Tehran's rebuilding of its nuclear program in their Monday meeting, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post. "The goal is to receive a mandate similar to the situation in Lebanon, meaning that if suspicious activity is detected at nuclear sites, or if there's evidence of uranium being removed from the areas that where hit by US and Israeli warplanes, there would already be prior US approval to act against it," the official added.

Liubava Petriv | United 24 Media

Moscow has reiterated its offer to assist in handling Iran’s enriched uranium reserves, proposing to take excess material for processing in Russia and return it in a form suitable for peaceful energy use. The proposal, originally part of the 2015 nuclear deal, remains on the table should Tehran and other involved parties express interest, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on July 7.

