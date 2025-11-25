Edition

Proliferation News 11/25/25

IN THIS ISSUE: Can South Korea Afford the Many Costs of Nuclear-Powered Submarines?, A Sustainable Nuclear Future Requires Transparent Regulation, Iranian MP says Russia may be willing to give Tehran nuclear weapons, Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center: Modernization and Expansion in 2025, Can the U.S. Make Big Nuclear Reactors?, Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant needs cooperation agreement in event of Ukraine peace, says IAEA.

Published on November 25, 2025

 Can South Korea Afford the Many Costs of Nuclear-Powered Submarines?   

Jamie Kwong | Foreign Policy 

Hours before President Donald Trump announced a return to U.S. nuclear testing “on an equal basis,” he made another surprise announcement: He had given South Korea “approval to build a Nuclear Powered Submarine.” Acquiring a conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine, or SSN, has been on South Korea’s defense wish list for years—but even Seoul was caught off guard. This proposed capability raises critical questions that lack clear answers.  

A Sustainable Nuclear Future Requires Transparent Regulation   

Christopher Hanson | Carnegie Endowment for International Peace  

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is seeking to speed deployment of advanced nuclear reactor technologies by avoiding the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) public and transparent licensing process. By doing so, the administration may be working against its own long-term goals by short-circuiting the public arbitration process moderated by the NRC that is critical to building and maintaining public acceptance and confidence in nuclear energy.  

Iranian MP says Russia may be willing to give Tehran nuclear weapons   

Iran International 

A hardline Iranian lawmaker on Monday cited months-old comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev as a sign Moscow might be prepared to provide Iran with nuclear weapons. Kamran Ghazanfari said Russia and China would support Iran’s potential withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), adding that the move would increase the country’s “nuclear and military capability.” "China and Russia support this decision (to withdrawal from the NPT). Medvedev, Putin’s deputy, even hinted indirectly that Russia is willing to provide Iran with nuclear weapons," he said in an interview with the Iran24 news outlet. 

Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center: Modernization and Expansion in 2025    

Peter Makowsky, Jack Liu and Iliana Ragnone | 38North 

Commercial satellite imagery of North Korea’s Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center from October and November 2025 shows continuation of modernization and expansion efforts throughout the site. Yongbyon plays a critical role in the country’s production of nuclear material for its weapons program, as the sole producer of plutonium and a significant source of enriched uranium.  

Can the U.S. Make Big Nuclear Reactors?  

Jennifer Hiller | The Wall Street Journal  

The U.S.’s last big nuclear-power project came in more than $16 billion over budget and seven years behind schedule. Now, the U.S. government wants to give the AP1000 another shot. President Trump is betting $80 billion that the U.S. can revive the stalled nuclear power industry—and make large reactors, like the AP1000 from Westinghouse Electric, a ubiquitous power source rather than a cautionary tale. U.S. electricity demand is rising across the country, partly thanks to the frenzy over artificial intelligence, after remaining flat for decades. 

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant needs cooperation agreement in event of Ukraine peace, says IAEA   

Reuters  

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will need a "special status" and a cooperation agreement between Russia and Ukraine if a peace deal is reached. Russian forces seized the plant, Europe's largest with six reactors, in the first weeks of Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The plant produces no electricity, but each side regularly accuses the other of military actions compromising nuclear safety. "Whatever side of the line it ends up, you will have to have a cooperative arrangement or a cooperative atmosphere," he said. 

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.