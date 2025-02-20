Embracing American Energy Innovation

This project brings together a high-level, transpartisan taskforce of past and future U.S. foreign policymakers to explore how the U.S. government can use its financial, trade, regulatory, and diplomatic tools to strengthen clean energy supply chains around the world. Through technical analysis of supply chains for key energy technologies and transition minerals, engagement with active policymakers, and the publication of research and convening of public events, the group aims to develop a roadmap for the future of U.S. foreign policy for clean energy.