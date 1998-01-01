Price of Peace: Emergency Intervention and U.S. Foreign Policy

Source: Washington

In Bosnia, the Middle East, Haiti, and other situations central to the U.S. post-Cold War foreign policy, success or failure has turned on America's ability to promote hope and opportunity as the by-products of intervention. In the wake of war, violence, and civil unrest, providing jobs, homes, basic services, and capital has been the strategy for subduing opposition and building political will as U.S. and allied troops wind down their limited missions. At the same time, dwindling aid budgets, differences with other donors, institutional gaps, congressional opposition, and conflicting objectives have compromised the effectiveness of economic recovery programs worldwide.

This book is built around a detailed analysis of U.S. efforts in Bosnia-Herzegovina, in the Palestinian Territories, and in the Republic of Haiti. It assesses the effectiveness of U.S. strategic planning and the implementation of American economic plans in each of these situations, identifying areas where new approaches and programs may be needed to enhance the likelihood of success in the future.



With the resolution of regional conflicts looming as an increasingly important component of U.S. foreign policy and the concurrent unwillingness to expose U.S. forces to prolonged risk in these situations, post-conflict initiatives will prove to be more important than ever before. This book offers crucial insights into the challenges of promoting stability through the restoration of hope and opportunity to the victims of crises and provides a forward-looking assessment of the future demands and opportunities created in conjunction with the economic dimensions of peacekeeping.