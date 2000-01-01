RAND Corporation

Managing the rise of China constitutes one of the most important challenges facing the United States in the early 21st century. Senior Associates Michael D. Swaine and Ashley J. Tellis address in Interpreting China's Grand Strategy such key questions as: What are China's most fundamental national security objectives? How has the Chinese state employed force and diplomacy in the pursuit of these objectives over the centuries? What security strategy does China pursue today and how will it evolve in the future? Is China likely to become more assertive?