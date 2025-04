In this episode of Carnegie Insights, Deep Pal explores China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Health Silk Road, focusing on their impact on South Asia. He discusses China's use of 'mask diplomacy' and 'Wolf Warrior' diplomacy, and the challenges of loan repayments amid global economic stress, highlighting China's dilemma in enforcing loan conditions while sustaining international relationships.

