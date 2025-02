What drove Indian American voting decisions in the 2024 U.S. election? In this latest Carnegie Explains, South Asia Program Director Milan Vaishnav breaks down the latest insights from the 2024 Indian American Attitudes Survey.

Discover how key issues like abortion rights, inflation, and immigration are influencing the political preferences of the second-largest immigrant group in the United States. Vaishnav also reveals surprising trends, including a growing gender gap and shifting party loyalties among younger voters.

