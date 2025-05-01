How Do Indian Americans View U.S. Foreign Policy?

Over 5 million people of Indian origin reside in the United States today. What are their views on U.S. foreign policy and U.S.-India relations? South Asia Program Director and Senior Fellow Milan Vaishnav explores this question and more in this edition of #CarnegieExplains.

