video

How Do Indian Americans View U.S. Foreign Policy?

In this Carnegie Explainer, Milan Vaishnav discusses Indian Americans' views on U.S. foreign policy and U.S.-India relations.

by Milan Vaishnav
Published on May 1, 2025

Over 5 million people of Indian origin reside in the United States today. What are their views on U.S. foreign policy and U.S.-India relations? South Asia Program Director and Senior Fellow Milan Vaishnav explores this question and more in this edition of #CarnegieExplains.

