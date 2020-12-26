Employment Opportunities at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center is an independent policy research institute based in Beirut, Lebanon, and part of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The center provides in-depth analysis of the political, socioeconomic, and security issues facing the Middle East and North Africa. It draws its scholarship from a pool of top regional experts, working in collaboration with Carnegie’s other research centers in Asia, Brussels, New Delhi, and Washington.

Current employment/internship opportunities are listed below. We welcome the opportunity to review resumes for open positions. Please note we accept resumes for posted positions only. Unsolicited resumes are not retained.

Communications Internship (Unpaid)

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, the Beirut center of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, is seeking communications interns to work with its Beirut-based communications team for three to six months on a full-time basis.

Responsibilities will include article editing; liaising with local, regional, and international media; providing assistance to the Communications team; helping organize events such as conferences and briefings; helping with website maintenance in English, Arabic, and French; and contributing to the promotion of Carnegie publications.

The position is unpaid; a monthly stipend is provided for transportation expenses.Candidates should have excellent verbal and written command of English and Arabic; fluency in French is desirable; completion or pursuit of a post graduate degree in journalism, communications, political science, international relations, or similar; previous media experience, especially in video/audio; and proven interest in international relations/Middle East Affairs. Multimedia skills are highly desirable.

To apply, candidates must submit a resume and cover letter via the Carnegie website: https://carnegieendowment.applicantpro.com/jobs/3504366.

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center is not responsible for arranging accommodations or facilitating visa applications for prospective candidates.The Center will contact only those candidates who are extended an interview.

Research Internship (Unpaid)

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, the Beirut center of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, encourages graduate and post-graduate students to apply to be Research Interns in Beirut. Research interns are selected for period of three to six months on a full-time basis.

The research interns will assist the Center’s scholars in their research on political, economic, security and education reforms topics related to the MENA region. Interns can expect to benefit directly from working at an international think-tank, with exposure to its inner mechanisms and the opportunity to contribute to our scholars’ work. Successful applicants will also have access to all Carnegie meetings, symposia and other events.

The position is unpaid; a monthly stipend is provided for transportation expenses.

Requirements: BA or MA in International Relations, Political Science, Economics, Middle East Studies, Education, Sociology or any related field; excellent skills in the Microsoft suite; good command of Arabic and English; French is a plus. Previous experience in research is welcomed.

To apply, candidates must submit a resume and cover letter via the Carnegie website: https://carnegieendowment.applicantpro.com/jobs/3504372.

