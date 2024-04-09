About the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center
About Us

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center draws on regional experts to provide in-depth analysis of political, socioeconomic, and security issues in the Middle East and North Africa. Founded in 2006, the Beirut-based center delivers on-the-ground research of the region’s challenges, examines long-term geopolitical trends, and proposes innovative policy options. As freedom of expression has become increasingly restricted in the wider Middle East, the center also creates a space for people across the region to convene and share diverse perspectives.

About Us

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center draws on regional experts to provide in-depth analysis of political, socioeconomic, and security issues in the Middle East and North Africa. Founded in 2006, the Beirut-based center delivers on-the-ground research of the region’s challenges, examines long-term geopolitical trends, and proposes innovative policy options. As freedom of expression has become increasingly restricted in the wider Middle East, the center also creates a space for people across the region to convene and share diverse perspectives.

Governance

Governance, Economies, and Freedoms

Examination of the impacts of declining oil prices, popular uprisings, and the collapse of Middle Eastern and North African rentier economies and authoritarian systems—particularly what this means for governance, economies, and society.

Governance

Governance, Economies, and Freedoms

Examination of the impacts of declining oil prices, popular uprisings, and the collapse of Middle Eastern and North African rentier economies and authoritarian systems—particularly what this means for governance, economies, and society.

Conflict

Conflict and Border Relations

In-depth analysis of the internal conflicts, external interventions, and human loss and displacement that are shaping the region, with an emphasis on border areas and state relationships.

Conflict

Conflict and Border Relations

In-depth analysis of the internal conflicts, external interventions, and human loss and displacement that are shaping the region, with an emphasis on border areas and state relationships.

Identity

Religion, Identity, and Politics

Assessment of the roles of religious, tribal, and ethnic groups in shaping the region’s social fabric for centuries, how the roles have evolved to respond to new challenges, and the repercussions.

Identity

Religion, Identity, and Politics

Assessment of the roles of religious, tribal, and ethnic groups in shaping the region’s social fabric for centuries, how the roles have evolved to respond to new challenges, and the repercussions.

Military

Civil-Military Relations

Large program on civil-military relations in Arab states; it aims to build expertise in defense affairs, enable civil-military dialogue, and foster defense-sector oversight—with the ultimate goal of developing policies that support the modernization and professionalization of Arab militaries.

Military

Civil-Military Relations

Large program on civil-military relations in Arab states; it aims to build expertise in defense affairs, enable civil-military dialogue, and foster defense-sector oversight—with the ultimate goal of developing policies that support the modernization and professionalization of Arab militaries.

Regional Order

Multipolar Regional Order

Survey of the effects of regional and international powers that are competing for political, economic, and societal influence in the region.

Regional Order

Multipolar Regional Order

Survey of the effects of regional and international powers that are competing for political, economic, and societal influence in the region.

 

Maha Yahya, Center Director

Yahya is an incisive and thoughtful author on political violence, identity politics, pluralism, and development and social justice after the Arab uprisings, among other topics. She has focused much of her recent work on Lebanon’s political and economic future as well as Syria’s refugees and their struggle to return home. Yahya previously worked for the United Nations, advising on social and urban policies for West Asia.

Advisory Council

Advisory Council

Mr. Said Darwazah
Executive Chairman
Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Mr. Hassan Elmasry
Managing Partner (ret.) & Chair Emeritus
Independent Franchise Partners

Mrs. Samia Farouki
Founder and CEO
Hii-Finance Corporation

Mr. Said Darwazah
Executive Chairman
Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Mr. Hassan Elmasry
Managing Partner (ret.) & Chair Emeritus
Independent Franchise Partners

Mrs. Samia Farouki
Founder and CEO
Hii-Finance Corporation

Mr. Fouad M.T. Al-Ghanim
Chairman
Fouad Alghanim & Sons Group of Companies

Mr. Ali Al-Husry
Non-Executive Director
Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Mr. Fouad M.T. Al-Ghanim
Chairman
Fouad Alghanim & Sons Group of Companies

Mr. Ali Al-Husry
Non-Executive Director
Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Rima Khalaf
Former Executive Secretary
United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA)

Mr. Samer Khoury
Chairman
Consolidated Contractors International Company S.A.L.

Dr. Rima Khalaf
Former Executive Secretary
United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA)

Mr. Samer Khoury
Chairman
Consolidated Contractors International Company S.A.L.

Center Scholars and Staff

Center Scholars and Staff

Meet our scholars

See our scholars

Meet Our Staff

See our staff

Join the Team

Join the Team

Working at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center continuously seeks to expand its diverse pool of regional scholars and support staff and to provide an intellectually challenging and professionally rewarding environment. The center offers staff opportunities to develop their analytical, research, and interpersonal skills and to can expand their personal networks.

Browse job listings

Internships at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center offers year-round internships for young graduates from the region to enhance their career prospects and complement their education. Interns support the center’s mission of promoting a deeper understanding of the region by contributing to the work of the communications team, scholars, and research staff. They are encouraged to partake in all the center’s activities and benefit from debates and discussions.

Communications Internship Research internship