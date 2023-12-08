The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center draws on regional experts to provide in-depth analysis of political, socioeconomic, and security issues in the Middle East and North Africa. Founded in 2006, the Beirut-based center delivers on-the-ground research of the region’s challenges, examines long-term geopolitical trends, and proposes innovative policy options. As freedom of expression has become increasingly restricted in the wider Middle East, the center also creates a space for people across the region to convene and share diverse perspectives. The center works closely with the Middle East Program headquartered in Washington, DC.