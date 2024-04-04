U.S.-India Tech Partnership Through the Lens of U.S. Export Controls
Carnegie India, founded in 2016 and based in New Delhi, is part of a robust global network that includes over 200 scholars. The center focuses primarily on three interrelated topics: technology and society, political economy, and security studies. Led by Indian experts with decades of policy experience, Carnegie India engages with governments, policymakers, academics, students, industries, practitioners, and civil society to provide insightful and fresh analysis on India’s pressing challenges and its rising global role.
Our scholars engage with governments, policymakers, academics, students, industries, practitioners, and civil society to provide insightful and fresh analysis on India’s pressing challenges and its rising global role.
Our scholars engage with governments, policymakers, academics, students, industries, practitioners, and civil society to provide insightful and fresh analysis on India’s pressing challenges and its rising global role.
This program studies contemporary developments in India’s political economy, with a view towards understanding and informing India’s developmental choices. Scholars in the program analyze economic and regulatory policies, design and working of public institutions, interfaces between politics and the economy, and performance of key sectors of the economy such as finance and land.
This program studies contemporary developments in India’s political economy, with a view towards understanding and informing India’s developmental choices. Scholars in the program analyze economic and regulatory policies, design and working of public institutions, interfaces between politics and the economy, and performance of key sectors of the economy such as finance and land.
India’s evolving role in regional and global security is shaped by complex dynamics. Experts in the Security Studies Program examine India’s position in this world order through informed analyses of its foreign and security policies, focusing on the relationship with China, the securitization of borders, and the geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific.
India’s evolving role in regional and global security is shaped by complex dynamics. Experts in the Security Studies Program examine India’s position in this world order through informed analyses of its foreign and security policies, focusing on the relationship with China, the securitization of borders, and the geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific.
This program addresses five key areas: data governance and privacy; strategic technologies including semiconductors and defense; emerging technologies like AI and biosafety; digital public infrastructure with a focus on rapid development and inter-state dialogue; and strategic partnerships such as the India-U.S. Initiative on Critical & Emerging Technology and the EU-India Trade and Technology Council.
This program addresses five key areas: data governance and privacy; strategic technologies including semiconductors and defense; emerging technologies like AI and biosafety; digital public infrastructure with a focus on rapid development and inter-state dialogue; and strategic partnerships such as the India-U.S. Initiative on Critical & Emerging Technology and the EU-India Trade and Technology Council.
Our scholars generate strategic ideas and independent analysis to help inform countries, institutions, and leaders as they take on the most difficult global problems.
The Global Technology Summit—Carnegie India’s annual flagship event, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India—brings together industry experts, policymakers, scientists, and other stakeholders from all over the world to deliberate on the changing nature of technology and geopolitics.
Voices from India and around the globe to unpack how technology, the economy, and foreign policy impact India’s relationship with the world.
Carnegie India’s scholars actively engage in policy discussions across various platforms to provide new perspectives on contemporary global issues.
Carnegie India’s scholars actively engage in policy discussions across various platforms to provide new perspectives on contemporary global issues.
The Modi-Biden book is tilted more towards substance than thrills. Leaders, diplomats, and security establishments in both nations have worked towards building resilience in the ties.
The upcoming summit will reinforce the awareness of Delhi’s strategic options as it deals with its challenges and seeks to maximise its opportunities
India must not delay implementing comprehensive AI regulations to ensure technology serves humanity's best interests and upholds core values.
In this talk, Anirudh Burman describes different policies governments in India have used to acquire land voluntarily, as opposed to compulsory land acquisition
Carnegie’s regular series of global public events, both virtual and in person, bring together top experts to discuss and debate pressing threats to global security and provide solutions.