Carnegie India, founded in 2016 and based in New Delhi, is part of a robust global network that includes over 200 scholars. The center focuses primarily on three interrelated topics: technology and society, political economy, and security studies. Led by Indian experts with decades of policy experience, Carnegie India engages with governments, policymakers, academics, students, industries, practitioners, and civil society to provide insightful and fresh analysis on India’s pressing challenges and its rising global role.