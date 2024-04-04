  1. U.S.-India Tech Partnership Through the Lens of U.S. Export Controls

Item 1 of 3
Economy
article

The Best of Ideas and Institutions, 2023

Security
commentary

India-U.S. Relations Beyond the Modi-Biden Dynamic

about the center

Carnegie India, founded in 2016 and based in New Delhi, is part of a robust global network that includes over 200 scholars. The center focuses primarily on three interrelated topics: technology and society, political economy, and security studies. Led by Indian experts with decades of policy experience, Carnegie India engages with governments, policymakers, academics, students, industries, practitioners, and civil society to provide insightful and fresh analysis on India’s pressing challenges and its rising global role.

more on the center
trending topics and regions
SecurityChinaForeign PolicyAIUnited StatesEconomyIndia

Our Programs

Our scholars engage with governments, policymakers, academics, students, industries, practitioners, and civil society to provide insightful and fresh analysis on India’s pressing challenges and its rising global role.

Our Programs

Our scholars engage with governments, policymakers, academics, students, industries, practitioners, and civil society to provide insightful and fresh analysis on India’s pressing challenges and its rising global role.

Program

Political Economy

This program studies contemporary developments in India’s political economy, with a view towards understanding and informing India’s developmental choices. Scholars in the program analyze economic and regulatory policies, design and working of public institutions, interfaces between politics and the economy, and performance of key sectors of the economy such as finance and land.

Learn More
Program

Political Economy

This program studies contemporary developments in India’s political economy, with a view towards understanding and informing India’s developmental choices. Scholars in the program analyze economic and regulatory policies, design and working of public institutions, interfaces between politics and the economy, and performance of key sectors of the economy such as finance and land.

Learn More
Program

Security Studies

India’s evolving role in regional and global security is shaped by complex dynamics. Experts in the Security Studies Program examine India’s position in this world order through informed analyses of its foreign and security policies, focusing on the relationship with China, the securitization of borders, and the geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific.

Learn More
Program

Security Studies

India’s evolving role in regional and global security is shaped by complex dynamics. Experts in the Security Studies Program examine India’s position in this world order through informed analyses of its foreign and security policies, focusing on the relationship with China, the securitization of borders, and the geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific.

Learn More
Program

Technology and Society

This program addresses five key areas: data governance and privacy; strategic technologies including semiconductors and defense; emerging technologies like AI and biosafety; digital public infrastructure with a focus on rapid development and inter-state dialogue; and strategic partnerships such as the India-U.S. Initiative on Critical & Emerging Technology and the EU-India Trade and Technology Council.

Learn More
Program

Technology and Society

This program addresses five key areas: data governance and privacy; strategic technologies including semiconductors and defense; emerging technologies like AI and biosafety; digital public infrastructure with a focus on rapid development and inter-state dialogue; and strategic partnerships such as the India-U.S. Initiative on Critical & Emerging Technology and the EU-India Trade and Technology Council.

Learn More
We provide unbiased analysis to decisionmakers

Our scholars generate strategic ideas and independent analysis to help inform countries, institutions, and leaders as they take on the most difficult global problems.

See our research
article
Understanding the Global Debate on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems: An Indian Perspective
article
One Year of the INDUS-X: Defense Innovation Between India and the U.S.

Global Technology Summit

The Global Technology Summit—Carnegie India’s annual flagship event, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India—brings together industry experts, policymakers, scientists, and other stakeholders from all over the world to deliberate on the changing nature of technology and geopolitics.

Learn More

Interpreting India

Voices from India and around the globe to unpack how technology, the economy, and foreign policy impact India’s relationship with the world.

Explore the podcast

In the Media

Carnegie India’s scholars actively engage in policy discussions across various platforms to provide new perspectives on contemporary global issues.

In the Media

Carnegie India’s scholars actively engage in policy discussions across various platforms to provide new perspectives on contemporary global issues.

In The Media
in the media
New Grammar of India-U.S. Relations
Hindustan Times
In The Media
in the media
New Grammar of India-U.S. Relations

The Modi-Biden book is tilted more towards substance than thrills. Leaders, diplomats, and security establishments in both nations have worked towards building resilience in the ties.

Hindustan Times
In The Media
in the media
India and Quad: A Tale of Collaboration
Hindustan Times
In The Media
in the media
India and Quad: A Tale of Collaboration

The upcoming summit will reinforce the awareness of Delhi’s strategic options as it deals with its challenges and seeks to maximise its opportunities

Hindustan Times
In The Media
in the media
Regulation.ai@India: Striking a Balance Between Innovation and Safety
Business Standard
In The Media
in the media
Regulation.ai@India: Striking a Balance Between Innovation and Safety

India must not delay implementing comprehensive AI regulations to ensure technology serves humanity's best interests and upholds core values.

Business Standard
In The Media
in the media
Land Without Acquisition: A New Regime of City Expansion
XKDR Forum
In The Media
in the media
Land Without Acquisition: A New Regime of City Expansion

In this talk, Anirudh Burman describes different policies governments in India have used to acquire land voluntarily, as opposed to compulsory land acquisition

XKDR Forum

We host events to unpack the most difficult global challenges

Carnegie’s regular series of global public events, both virtual and in person, bring together top experts to discuss and debate pressing threats to global security and provide solutions.

See all events
event
Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit: A Biography
April 4, 2024
  • Manu Bhagavan
event
Charting the Global Dialogue on Military AI
March 27, 2024
event
Geopolitics Today: The State of the World
March 21, 2024
  • +2