  1. Is Georgia Headed for Another Revolution?

    • Alexander Atasuntsev
Item 1 of 3
Central Asia
commentary

Have President Tokayev’s Reforms Delivered a “New Kazakhstan”?

  • Aliya Tlegenova
  • Serik Beysembaev
Ukraine
commentary

Individuals Over Institutions: Ukraine’s Government Reshuffle

about the center

The Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin is home to the world’s leading regional experts on Russia and the wider region. The center’s scholars and digital media platform, Carnegie Politika, deliver independent analysis and strategic insight that are unique among research institutions. That analysis focuses on major policy challenges across the entire region in the wake of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, including responding to Vladimir Putin’s behavior and countering disinformation.

more on the center

Carnegie Politika Podcast

The Carnegie Politika Podcast delivers world-class analysis on what’s happening in Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. Every month, Russia expert Alexander Gabuev talks to Carnegie scholars and regional analysts on the ground to respond to emerging regional trends, the future of Russian geopolitics, and how the region is shaping the world.

Explore the podcast

Carnegie Politika

Carnegie Politika is a digital publication that features unmatched analysis and insight on Russia, Ukraine and the wider region. For nearly a decade, Carnegie Politika has published contributions from members of Carnegie’s global network of scholars and well-known outside contributors and has helped drive important strategic conversations and policy debates.

Explore the blog
We provide unbiased analysis to decisionmakers

Our scholars generate strategic ideas and independent analysis to help inform countries, institutions, and leaders as they take on the most difficult global problems.

See our research
paper
Between the EU and Moscow: How Russia Exploits Divisions in Bosnia
article
Russia Has the Resources for a Long War in Ukraine
  • Sergey Vakulenko