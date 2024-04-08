About Carnegie India

Examination of issues around land markets, agricultural markets, public finance policies and systems, and state institutional capacity, with an emphasis on enforcement functions.
Tracking of India’s proposed strategic transformation, specifically the balancing of continental and maritime commitments; its military modernization under fiscal constraints; its technological innovations; and its efforts to enhance the capacity of the national security state.
The program seeks to understand the reciprocal effects technology and society have on each other. It focuses on the future of data, encryption, digital currencies and payments; and norms and rules that may shape global technology governance.
Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India. His research focuses on the diplomatic history of South Asia, contemporary security issues, and the important role of emerging technologies and digital public infrastructure in diplomacy, statecraft, and development. He and his team at Carnegie India chair and convene the Global Technology Summit, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.
Carnegie India seeks to attract scholars and staff with an interest in working on challenging issues at the forefront of domestic and international Indian policy. The center’s global network uniquely provides scholars and staff an opportunity to collaborate and connect with like-minded individuals around the world. Carnegie India takes pride in offering scholars an avenue to pursue research in their chosen areas of focus and interest.
Carnegie India provides paid internships to undergraduate and postgraduate students whose focus is either economics, government, social sciences, or law. Interns have the opportunity to work alongside senior scholars on important issues across Carnegie India’s priority areas. At the end of their internship, individuals will be equipped with the research skills necessary to tackle some of most challenging policy issues facing India today.