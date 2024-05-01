Carnegie India’s Young Ambassadors Program (CIYAP) is a fully funded one-year program based in New Delhi. With a view to extend the public policy domain beyond major metropolitan cities of India, the program gives an early opportunity to individuals who want to understand the changing world order, learn crucial public policy skills, participate in the programming elements of a global think tank, and channel their interest in a particular field.
CIYAP has been curated specifically for future leaders to observe, engage, and understand research-driven policymaking from a team of Indian and global experts who work on key regional, national, and global issues through a multidisciplinary lens.
2024-2025
Bhumika Nebhnani was a Young Ambassador with the Technology and Society Program at Carnegie India. She is a University of Delhi Gold Medalist in BA (H) Political Science with Economics, completed from Miranda House, University of Delhi.
Bhumika completed her Pre-MPP/Pre-MBA program through the Global Governance Initiative Impact Fellowship. She also co-authored a white paper on the topic, 'AI and the Accountability Conundrum' there.
She has diverse experience in leadership roles and previously served as the Chairperson of the Sustainable Development Goals Council at Global Youth India, a youth-led policy think tank. Her larger aim is to empower the vulnerable sections through her research and analytical abilities. She focused on exploring the ethics of emerging technologies and their impact on human societies.
2024-2025
Shailya Shankar is a young ambassador with the Political Economy Program at Carnegie India. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Ramjas College, University of Delhi. She has experience in legislative research and has previously worked with a member of Parliament as a LAMP fellow. She has engaged on the themes of public policy, effective governance, and education in the past. Her research interest lies in exploring how changes in the political landscape of the country and pressing issues such as climate change impact the overall political economy of India.
2023-2024
Charukeshi Bhatt was a young ambassador with the Technology and Society program at Carnegie India. Charukeshi holds a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in sociology from Miranda House, New Delhi, and a master’s degree in political science from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. She has previously worked on themes of political sociology and local governance, investigating the effects of the introduction of direct benefit transfers on PRI’s. She has worked in policy research and content writing with a focus on education prior to joining Carnegie India. She’s interested in exploring the intersection of technology and governance and is currently a research assistant with the Technology and Society program.
2023-2024
Adyasha A. Das was a young ambassador with the Security Studies Program at Carnegie India. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi, and a master’s degree in politics and international studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. Her research interest was in India’s foreign and security policy. She was also a research assistant and program coordinator for the Security Studies Program.
2024-2025
2024-2025
2023-2024
2023-2024
