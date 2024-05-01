Carnegie India’s Young Ambassadors Program





Bhumika Nebhnani

2024-2025

Bhumika Nebhnani was a Young Ambassador with the Technology and Society Program at Carnegie India. She is a University of Delhi Gold Medalist in BA (H) Political Science with Economics, completed from Miranda House, University of Delhi.

Bhumika completed her Pre-MPP/Pre-MBA program through the Global Governance Initiative Impact Fellowship. She also co-authored a white paper on the topic, 'AI and the Accountability Conundrum' there.

She has diverse experience in leadership roles and previously served as the Chairperson of the Sustainable Development Goals Council at Global Youth India, a youth-led policy think tank. Her larger aim is to empower the vulnerable sections through her research and analytical abilities. She focused on exploring the ethics of emerging technologies and their impact on human societies.

Shailya Shankar

2024-2025

Shailya Shankar is a young ambassador with the Political Economy Program at Carnegie India. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Ramjas College, University of Delhi. She has experience in legislative research and has previously worked with a member of Parliament as a LAMP fellow. She has engaged on the themes of public policy, effective governance, and education in the past. Her research interest lies in exploring how changes in the political landscape of the country and pressing issues such as climate change impact the overall political economy of India.





Charukeshi Bhatt

2023-2024

Charukeshi Bhatt was a young ambassador with the Technology and Society program at Carnegie India. Charukeshi holds a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in sociology from Miranda House, New Delhi, and a master’s degree in political science from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. She has previously worked on themes of political sociology and local governance, investigating the effects of the introduction of direct benefit transfers on PRI’s. She has worked in policy research and content writing with a focus on education prior to joining Carnegie India. She’s interested in exploring the intersection of technology and governance and is currently a research assistant with the Technology and Society program.





Adyasha A. Das

2023-2024