Explore the fascinating world of behavioral science in this episode of the Anahita Speaker Series. Pooja Haldea unravels the intricacies of human behavior, emphasizing its impact on strengthening policies at the grassroots level. The episode covers Pooja's journey from a curious mind to a professional powerhouse, insights gained from a 20-year career spanning consulting, advising both the private and the social sector, to the application of behavioral insights for societal good in areas such as public health, climate change, nutrition, data privacy, and financial inclusion.



Kavya Palavalasa, Research Assistant and Program Coordinator for the Political Economy Program at Carnegie India.



Pooja Haldea, a distinguished expert in Behavioral Science, is a Senior Advisor at the Center for Social and Behavioral Change (CSBC), Ashoka University. With a rich professional background, Pooja has contributed her expertise to organizations such as McKinsey and System1Research. Her journey reflects a commitment to leveraging behavioral insights for positive societal impact. As a seasoned professional, Pooja brings valuable perspectives to the conversation on the intersection of behavioral science, technology, and societal change.