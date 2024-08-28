collection
Anahita Speaker Series

Carnegie India’s Anahita Speaker Series is a curation of stirring stories of empowerment, struggle, and success featuring women professionals in different fields across the globe—bound to inspire young professionals. We bring to you the third season of the series with a reinforced aim to cover stories of women from diverse backgrounds and professions—and, ultimately, of triumph against all odds.

video
Rising Through the Ranks: Leadership, Innovation, and Women in STEM

This Anahita Speaker Series episode features Preeti Aghalayam, is the first woman to head an IIT as the Director-in-Charge and Dean, School of Engineering & Science, Zanzibar Campus, IIT Madras. In this episode, Preeti shares her journey and insights on leadership, innovation, and the critical role of women in STEM fields.

· August 28, 2024
video
Kathak, Culture, and Contemporary Challenges

Join us for a captivating conversation with renowned Kathak dancer, Shivani Varma. In this episode, she shares her inspiring journey from a young lawyer-to-be to an internationally acclaimed artist.

  • Shivani Varma
· July 26, 2024
video
Elevating Sports in India: A Journey Through Physical Literacy

In this episode of the Anahita Speaker Series, we are joined by Neelam Babardesai, Head of Sports at Tata Trusts. Neelam discusses her inspiring journey in sports development and the impactful initiatives led by Tata Trusts to promote sports at the grassroots level in India.

· July 3, 2024
video
Bridging the Skill Gap: Transforming Education and Employment

In this episode of the Anahita Speaker Series, Divya Jain, founder of Safeducate, shares her journey in the fields of economics, finance, and social entrepreneurship. She emphasizes the importance of choice and the exciting opportunities that came with studying economics and finance in the early 2000s.

  • Divya Jain
· May 31, 2024
video
Beyond the Textbook: Building the Ladder for Leadership

In this episode of the Anahita Speaker Series, Shaheen Mistry, CEO of Teach for India, shares her journey and insights on education. she discusses the future of Teach for India and its goal of creating 50,000 leaders to provide a transformational education to one in ten children in India.

· April 26, 2024
video
Thinking Outside the Tank: Women in Policy

Tanvi Madan discusses her academic journey and motivations in the field of international relations. She highlights the importance of women's voices in shaping foreign policy and the need for institutional mechanisms to promote inclusivity. Dr. Madan also shares her observations on the changing perception of India in the global context. Outside of her professional life, she finds joy in family, friends, food, fiction, and travel. Her future goals include writing another book and continuing her podcast.

  • Tanvi Madan
· March 31, 2024
video
Embracing Differences: Leading the Way to Inclusion

In this episode, Zainab Patel shares her transformative journey. She began with a difficult childhood and went on to work with the UN, where she addressed health and human rights. Now a champion for diversity, she talks to us about transgender rights, effective workplace inclusivity, successful initiatives and policies, and her vision for the future.

  • Zainab Patel
· February 29, 2024
video
Unveiling the Science behind Behavior

Explore the fascinating world of behavioral science in this episode of the Anahita Speaker Series. Pooja Haldea unravels the intricacies of human behavior, emphasizing its impact on strengthening policies at the grassroots level. The episode covers Pooja's journey from a curious mind to a professional powerhouse, insights gained from a 20-year career spanning consulting, advising both the private and the social sector, to the application of behavioral insights for societal good in areas such as public health, climate change, nutrition, data privacy, and financial inclusion.

Kavya Palavalasa, Research Assistant and Program Coordinator for the Political Economy Program at Carnegie India.

Pooja Haldea, a distinguished expert in Behavioral Science, is a Senior Advisor at the Center for Social and Behavioral Change (CSBC), Ashoka University. With a rich professional background, Pooja has contributed her expertise to organizations such as McKinsey and System1Research. Her journey reflects a commitment to leveraging behavioral insights for positive societal impact. As a seasoned professional, Pooja brings valuable perspectives to the conversation on the intersection of behavioral science, technology, and societal change.

· January 28, 2024
video
From Canvas to Code: Redefining Art Festivals

In this episode, explore the remarkable venture of Smriti Rajgarhia as she shares insights from her personal life story to striding success in creating the largest arts festival in India. Join us as we delve into the extraordinary work of artists, aesthetics and art spaces, unveiling the potential of technology in shaping museums and art festivals in India.

· October 28, 2023
video
Fintech & Data: Innovating Inclusivity

In this episode, Sharmista Appaya shares how her life choices strengthened her role as Senior Digital Development Specialist in the World Bank Group. With an empathetic approach to the development sector, she shares her thoughts on gender disparity and barriers to financial inclusion for women.

· September 22, 2023
video
Mapping the Art Scene: Collaboration, Change, and Culture

Join us as Ms. Kamini Sawhney, a journalist turned visionary art curator, guides us through her role as Director of the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP). Discover how MAP evolved from a digital archive in 2020 into an exclusive, accessible haven for art enthusiasts. Through Ms. Sawhney's narrative, explore the seamless fusion of indigenous art and popular culture, bridging gaps and making art relatable to diverse audiences.

  • Kamini Sawhney
· August 25, 2023
video
Beyond Borders and Generations: Tracing the Partition

Witness how Aanchal fearlessly navigates a male-dominated field, breaking barriers to uncover and share the untold stories of the Partition. Through her dedicated work, she brings the aged trauma of that era to the forefront, shedding light on its enduring relevance in today's world.

In this episode, we explore the immense value of everyday objects and cherished family heirlooms in rekindling the memories of those who lived through this historical upheaval. Discover how these artifacts breathe life into the accounts of the past, connecting us to a shared heritage and fostering a deeper understanding of our collective history.

  • Aanchal Malhotra
· July 25, 2023