India-U.S. Emerging Technologies Working Group

The joint statement also mentions the initiatives by non-governmental stakeholders to implement the INDUS-X collaboration agenda.

On August 25, a joint accelerator program was initiated for Indian start-ups. The workshop led by U.S. accelerator M/s Hacking4Allies (H4Allies) and IIT Hyderabad intended to equip the start-ups with the know-how to commercialize, recruit talent, and expand.

On August 29, the inaugural Academia Start-up Partnership was convened by IIT Kanpur and Pennsylvania State University. The virtual gathering, which consisted of U.S. and Indian academics, government officials, and industry representatives, discussed ways to develop innovation ecosystems in emerging domains like AI, space, and cyber.