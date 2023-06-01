About the Carnegie China Young Ambassadors Summer Program

Carnegie China is seeking highly qualified and motivated students and recent graduates to apply for its Summer Young Ambassadors Program. Selected interns will have the opportunity to learn about key foreign policy issues by interacting with and supporting senior Chinese and international scholars and experts and supporting Carnegie China’s activities and programming. Interns will become an integral part of Carnegie’s global network.

General requirements for all global interns:

Be able to intern from June 23, 2025 through August 29, 2025.

Be able to contribute 30 hours per week

Be a college or university student or recent graduate

Have a background in international affairs or international security or a desire to work in the field

Apply no later than March 7, 2025 5pm Beijing Time via the online application

via the online application Please note, the 2025 Summer internship program will be conducted remotely.

How to Apply

The application process is extremely competitive. Applications will be judged on past academic performance, relevant academic study, and/or work experience. Personal interviews may be conducted.

For full consideration, all candidates must upload a resume, a cover letter, and two writing samples to the online system. The two writing samples must be contained in a single attachment following these guidelines:

One sample no longer than 600 words or 1,200 Chinese characters , written within the last six months on a topic relating to international relations or security.

, written within the last six months on a topic relating to international relations or security. One paragraph no longer than 100 words or 300 Chinese characters summarizing a previous writing sample. This summary can be of your first sample, or it can be of a different piece.

Attached writing samples may be written in Chinese or English, but candidates must enter all other application form data in English. Applications that are incomplete or do not follow the above guidelines will NOT be considered.

The internship is unpaid. All qualified applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other protected group.

The Program Offers…

Opportunity : become a critical part of a unique think tank that publishes research and hosts events with scholars, policymakers, and business leaders from around the world.

: become a critical part of a unique think tank that publishes research and hosts events with scholars, policymakers, and business leaders from around the world. Access : connect with the alumni network of former interns who now work for governments and organizations such as the Chinese Foreign Ministry, U.S. State Department, United Nations, Goldman Sachs, Bain & Co., and have studied at Tsinghua, Peking University, Oxford, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Georgetown, and other top universities in China and around the world.

: connect with the alumni network of former interns who now work for governments and organizations such as the Chinese Foreign Ministry, U.S. State Department, United Nations, Goldman Sachs, Bain & Co., and have studied at Tsinghua, Peking University, Oxford, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Georgetown, and other top universities in China and around the world. Career and Personal Development: participate in exciting professional development workshops and meet-and-greets with leading international scholars.

Candidates may join one of the following teams:

Communications

Program & Research

Communications

Interns will support the entire Communications team in its internal and external programs and may focus on one of the following: Events, Media and Chinese Content, Partnership and Government Relations, or Editorial and Web Content.

Successful candidates for the communications team should be highly organized, have a strong attention to detail, and a strong sense of responsibility. Superior writing skills and a strong comprehension of the English and/or Chinese languages are required. Candidates should have a basic understanding of international relations and knowledge of current events in order to properly draft materials and support events. Applicants should have superior cross-cultural skills and be able to work efficiently in teams or on individual projects.

Program & Research Team

Successful candidates for the program and research team will have strong analytical, writing, and communication skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work in a team as well as independently. Program and research assistants should have knowledge of Carnegie China scholars’ field of expertise and a strong interest in conducting research in one or more of these fields. They should also have superior organizational skills as well as research experience. Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Provide research assistance to Carnegie China scholars and staff

Monitor developments in U.S.-China relations, Chinese foreign policy, and international affairs in Asia

Compile policy memos, news briefs, and event summaries

Organizing public and closed-door meetings (including online)

Coordinate with the communications team on scholar events and publications

To apply: go to https://carnegieendowment.applicantpro.com/jobs/3640697