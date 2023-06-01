About the Carnegie China Young Ambassadors Summer Program

Carnegie China is seeking highly qualified and motivated students and recent graduates to apply for its Summer Young Ambassadors Program. Selected interns will have the opportunity to learn about key foreign policy issues by interacting with and supporting senior Chinese and international scholars and experts and supporting Carnegie China’s activities and programming. Interns will become an integral part of Carnegie’s global network.
General requirements for all global interns:
The application process is extremely competitive. Applications will be judged on past academic performance, relevant academic study, and/or work experience. Personal interviews may be conducted.
For full consideration, all candidates must upload a resume, a cover letter, and two writing samples to the online system. The two writing samples must be contained in a single attachment following these guidelines:
Attached writing samples may be written in Chinese or English, but candidates must enter all other application form data in English. Applications that are incomplete or do not follow the above guidelines will NOT be considered.
The internship is unpaid. All qualified applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other protected group.
The Program Offers…
Candidates may join one of the following teams:
Interns will support the entire Communications team in its internal and external programs and may focus on one of the following: Events, Media and Chinese Content, Partnership and Government Relations, or Editorial and Web Content.
Successful candidates for the communications team should be highly organized, have a strong attention to detail, and a strong sense of responsibility. Superior writing skills and a strong comprehension of the English and/or Chinese languages are required. Candidates should have a basic understanding of international relations and knowledge of current events in order to properly draft materials and support events. Applicants should have superior cross-cultural skills and be able to work efficiently in teams or on individual projects.
Successful candidates for the program and research team will have strong analytical, writing, and communication skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work in a team as well as independently. Program and research assistants should have knowledge of Carnegie China scholars’ field of expertise and a strong interest in conducting research in one or more of these fields. They should also have superior organizational skills as well as research experience. Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Applications that are incomplete or do not follow the above guidelines will NOT be considered.
To apply: go to https://carnegieendowment.applicantpro.com/jobs/3640697
*If you cannot access the above link, please send your applications to carnegiechina@ceip.org with “2025 Summer” in the subject line.
