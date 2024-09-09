collection
Carnegie China Commentaries
commentary
China Needs a Very High Consumption Share of GDP Growth

It will require many years of real determination by Beijing to drive the role of consumption to much higher levels if China is to rebalance in a nondisruptive way.

· September 9, 2024
commentary
China’s Recent Rental Strategy Is a Win for Some, a Strain for Others

While the new strategy benefits local governments and wealthy homeowners, it has different implications for China’s middle- and low-income populations.

  • Yuhan Zhang
· August 28, 2024
commentary
Is Inflation a Monetary Phenomenon in China?

Because of the way credit expansion is managed, monetary expansion in China is directed mainly toward the supply side of the economy.

· August 21, 2024
commentary
What Is Driving China’s Long-Dated Bonds?

Banks and other fixed-income investors are buying long-date government bonds because the economy is struggling and better alternatives don’t exist.

· August 14, 2024
commentary
Will Technology Differentiate China Today from Japan in the 1990s?

Ignoring the problems of its historical precedents won’t make China’s success any more likely.

· August 8, 2024
commentary
Navigating Turbulence at Second Thomas Shoal

Neither Duterte’s pivot to China policy nor Marcos’s transparency initiative is changing China’s behavior.

· August 7, 2024
commentary
The Evolution of Chinese Debt in 2024

Almost everyone in economic policymaking circles is concerned about China’s high and rising debt burden, but there is little evidence that this is likely to change much in 2024.

· July 31, 2024
commentary
Why Is It So Hard for China to Boost Domestic Demand?

Beijing’s unwillingness to boost the consumption share of GDP is not as bizarre as it seems.

· July 31, 2024
commentary
Why Should China Borrow Abroad?

In spite of China’s extraordinarily high investment levels, domestic savings nonetheless exceed domestic investment by quite a lot, making it a large net exporter of capital.

· July 29, 2024
commentary
Beyond the Putin-Kim Alliance: How Can the International Community Engage China to Contain Nuclear Risks Over the Korean Peninsula?

Faced with an increase in strategic maneuvering by Moscow and Pyongyang, Beijing will not sit idly by and allow Putin and Kim to shape the security environment on its behalf.

· July 10, 2024
commentary
What Does Xi Jinping Want From Central Asia?

China’s growing attention to Central Asia is perceived as a harbinger of tectonic shifts in regional geopolitics.

  • Temur Umarov
· July 5, 2024
commentary
Beijing’s Chen Shui-bian Playbook for Lai Ching-te: A View from Southeast Asia

Taiwan faces a more forceful PRC and a need to further consolidate its democracy. These will be the true tests of Lai Ching-te’s political acumen and that of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) team around him.

· June 6, 2024