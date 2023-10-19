Hyderabad’s Land Markets | Michèle Lamont on the Politics of Recognition

Source: Ideas and Institutions | Issue #42

Analysis

Understanding Hyderabad’s Land Rush

Developing countries see a high demand for land as the economy transitions from rural to urban, and one consequence of that is an increase in land and real estate prices. India is bearing witness to this phenomenon too. This broad-brush narrative can sometimes obfuscate the specific behavior of actors within land markets, the incentives of buyers and sellers, and the role of the accompanying regulatory framework. Looking at specific geographies can help disaggregate this phenomenon of rising prices better.



Among major Indian cities, Hyderabad is seeing one of the steeper increases in housing prices. The Residex index maintained by the National Housing Bank shows this. In the figure below, Hyderabad’s housing price index in the Residex is tending much higher than that of cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi during the period between 2018 and 2023.





My attention was also drawn to the city’s real estate rush by the eye-popping numbers being bid for land parcels. According to news reports, one of the plots being auctioned by the government was sold at Rs. 100.75 crore an acre, a record for the city. This was 40 percent higher than the previous record bid for a single plot, Rs. 60 crore an acre, which was set last year. The bid amounts have been so high that the Telangana government has reportedly earned over Rs. 6,000 crore in revenue through land auctions this year alone, an amount that is significantly higher than its expectations.

Review

Michèle Lamont on the Politics of Recognition

On October 17, the Indian Supreme Court issued a judgment in a case where the petitioners had asked the court to recognize same-sex marriage. While recognizing the importance of the petitioners’ cause and underlining the government’s responsibility in ensuring that those in such relationships do not face discrimination by the state, the court declined to grant legal recognition to such marriages. The majority opinion also disallowed civil unions and the adoption of children. They argued that these are matters for the Parliament to decide.



Until recently, the stigma against such relationships was encoded into the law, as homosexuality was criminalized under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. The provision was struck down in 2009, reinstated in 2013, and finally struck down again in 2018. Once the stigma was removed from the books of the law, the journey toward the legal recognition of such relationships began. Those involved in this effort seem to have believed that the court would again side with the petitioners’ cause.