This program studies contemporary developments in India’s political economy, with a view towards understanding and informing India’s developmental choices. Scholars in the program analyze economic and regulatory policies, design and working of public institutions, interfaces between politics and the economy, and performance of key sectors of the economy such as finance and land.

Anirudh Burman

Associate Research Director and Fellow, Carnegie India

Anirudh Burman is an associate research director and fellow at Carnegie India. He works on key issues relating to public institutions, public administration, the administrative and regulatory state, and state capacity.

Suyash Rai

Fellow, Carnegie India

Suyash Rai is a fellow at Carnegie India. His research focuses on the political economy of economic reforms, and the performance of public institutions in India.

Essays from Ideas and Institutions: Thematic Compendiums

Carnegie India’s Political Economy program presents seven thematic compendiums consisting of essays curated from its fortnightly newsletter Ideas and Institutions. Researchers in the program offer a critical look into some of the most pressing and complex questions facing India today—from democratic politics and economic growth to land markets and urbanization. These compendiums provide valuable insights into the complexities and nuances of a broad theme. Taken together, each set of essays contributes to a better understanding of the evolving dynamics that shape the country’s economic development.

Land Without Acquisition: A New Regime of City Expansion

In this talk, Anirudh Burman describes different policies governments in India have used to acquire land voluntarily, as opposed to compulsory land acquisition

· September 12, 2024
XKDR Forum
Market-Based Solutions for India’s Land-Titling Issues

Anirudh Burman talks to Karthik Suresh, researcher at XKDR Forum, on the challenges in land-titling in India and potential solutions to address them.

· August 26, 2024
XKDR
Ajay Shah on Union Budget 2024: Fiscal Policy and Economic Challenges

In this episode of Interpreting India, Suyash Rai is joined by Ajay Shah, economist and co-founder of the XKDR Forum, to explore the complexities of India's fiscal policy and the current economic challenges.

· August 1, 2024
Anirudh Burman on Rethinking India’s Land Regulation

On Ideas of India, Anirudh Burman discusses India's land market issues, reforms, land pooling, eminent domain, and more.

· August 1, 2024
IDEAS OF INDIA
Budget 2024 Shows Modi Govt’s Priority Areas have Changed After Election Results

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results' impact is evident in the differences between Nirmala Sitharaman's interim and Union budgets, but nothing that disrupts the govt's business-as-usual approach.

· July 24, 2024
The Print
Vidyadhar Phatak on Urban Planning Challenges and Solutions in India

In this episode of Interpreting India, Vidyadhar Phatak, a leading urban planner, joins host Anirudh Burman to discuss the complexities of urban planning in India. Their conversation centers around the themes explored in Pathak's latest book, "Planning for India's Urbanization," which examines the historical evolution, current challenges, and future prospects of urban development in India.

· June 6, 2024
India's Election: What Global Investors Are Watching

In this Bloomberg webinar, Suyash Rai speaks with Menaka Doshi on how the result of the Lok Sabha election will affect the investment case for India.

· May 10, 2024
Bloomberg
Poornima Dore on the Dynamics of India’s Regional Economies

In this episode of Interpreting India, Poornima Dore, an economist and business leader, joins host Suyash Rai to discuss the nuances of regional economic development in India.

· April 25, 2024
How Do Zoning Regulations Affect Housing Affordability in India?
March 20, 2024

Carnegie India organized a Political Economy Seminar titled "How Do Zoning Regulations Affect Housing Affordability in India?" Sahil Gandhi presented the findings from the paper, following which, discussant Jagan Shah, CEO, The Infravision Foundation gave comments. The seminar concluded with an open discussion.

  • Sahil Gandhi
  • Jagan Shah
Karthik Ganesan on the Current State of Electrical Connectivity in India

In this episode of Interpreting India, Karthik Ganesan joins Sayoudh Roy to discuss the present and future of the electricity sector in India.

· January 4, 2024