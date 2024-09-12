In this talk, Anirudh Burman describes different policies governments in India have used to acquire land voluntarily, as opposed to compulsory land acquisition
This program studies contemporary developments in India’s political economy, with a view towards understanding and informing India’s developmental choices. Scholars in the program analyze economic and regulatory policies, design and working of public institutions, interfaces between politics and the economy, and performance of key sectors of the economy such as finance and land.
Anirudh Burman
Associate Research Director and Fellow, Carnegie India
Anirudh Burman is an associate research director and fellow at Carnegie India. He works on key issues relating to public institutions, public administration, the administrative and regulatory state, and state capacity.
Suyash Rai
Fellow, Carnegie India
Suyash Rai is a fellow at Carnegie India. His research focuses on the political economy of economic reforms, and the performance of public institutions in India.
“Ideas and Institutions” is a monthly newsletter put out by the Carnegie India Political Economy Team.
This newsletter presents analysis of contemporary developments in India’s political economy, and review of writings relevant to India’s development path. We seek to analyze and inform the institutional and policy choices that India is making in its development journey. We also reflect on how India’s political economy shapes these choices and the effects that these choices have on the political economy order.
You can expect to see our analysis on public finance, financial sector policies, technology policy, urbanization, labor markets, agriculture, growth strategy, state-capital relations, public administration, and other areas.
Essays from Ideas and Institutions: Thematic Compendiums
Carnegie India’s Political Economy program presents seven thematic compendiums consisting of essays curated from its fortnightly newsletter Ideas and Institutions. Researchers in the program offer a critical look into some of the most pressing and complex questions facing India today—from democratic politics and economic growth to land markets and urbanization. These compendiums provide valuable insights into the complexities and nuances of a broad theme. Taken together, each set of essays contributes to a better understanding of the evolving dynamics that shape the country’s economic development.
In this talk, Anirudh Burman describes different policies governments in India have used to acquire land voluntarily, as opposed to compulsory land acquisition
Anirudh Burman talks to Karthik Suresh, researcher at XKDR Forum, on the challenges in land-titling in India and potential solutions to address them.
In this episode of Interpreting India, Suyash Rai is joined by Ajay Shah, economist and co-founder of the XKDR Forum, to explore the complexities of India's fiscal policy and the current economic challenges.
On Ideas of India, Anirudh Burman discusses India's land market issues, reforms, land pooling, eminent domain, and more.
The 2024 Lok Sabha election results' impact is evident in the differences between Nirmala Sitharaman's interim and Union budgets, but nothing that disrupts the govt's business-as-usual approach.
In this episode of Interpreting India, Vidyadhar Phatak, a leading urban planner, joins host Anirudh Burman to discuss the complexities of urban planning in India. Their conversation centers around the themes explored in Pathak's latest book, "Planning for India's Urbanization," which examines the historical evolution, current challenges, and future prospects of urban development in India.
In this Bloomberg webinar, Suyash Rai speaks with Menaka Doshi on how the result of the Lok Sabha election will affect the investment case for India.
In this episode of Interpreting India, Poornima Dore, an economist and business leader, joins host Suyash Rai to discuss the nuances of regional economic development in India.
Carnegie India organized a Political Economy Seminar titled "How Do Zoning Regulations Affect Housing Affordability in India?" Sahil Gandhi presented the findings from the paper, following which, discussant Jagan Shah, CEO, The Infravision Foundation gave comments. The seminar concluded with an open discussion.
In this episode of Interpreting India, Karthik Ganesan joins Sayoudh Roy to discuss the present and future of the electricity sector in India.