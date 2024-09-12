Carnegie India’s Political Economy program presents seven thematic compendiums consisting of essays curated from its fortnightly newsletter Ideas and Institutions. Researchers in the program offer a critical look into some of the most pressing and complex questions facing India today—from democratic politics and economic growth to land markets and urbanization. These compendiums provide valuable insights into the complexities and nuances of a broad theme. Taken together, each set of essays contributes to a better understanding of the evolving dynamics that shape the country’s economic development.