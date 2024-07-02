This issue discusses three possible narratives for making sense of the 2024 election outcomes and includes a review of A. Ravindra's Governing Urban India: Policy and Practice.
“Ideas and Institutions” was a monthly newsletter put out by the Carnegie India Political Economy Team.
This newsletter presented analysis of contemporary developments in India’s political economy, and review of writings relevant to India’s development path. It sought to analyze and inform the institutional and policy choices that India is making in its development journey. It also reflected on how India’s political economy shapes these choices and the effects that these choices have on the political economy order.
The newsletter featured analysis on public finance, financial sector policies, technology policy, urbanization, labor markets, agriculture, growth strategy, state-capital relations, public administration, and other areas.
This issue includes an analysis of how well the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) is working, and a review of Yuen Yuen Ang's recent paper on adaptive political economy.
This issue includes an analytical essay on narrative management as an economic and electoral tool and a review of Alan Mallach’s "Smaller Cities in a Shrinking World: Learning to Thrive Without Growth."
This issue includes an analytical essay on the various roles of the central government in agriculture markets and a review of "Why Congress" by Philip A. Wallach.
This issue examines four sets of fiscal choices that the union government has made over the past decade.
This issue includes an analytical essay on the fiscal choices before the 2024 election and a review of a paper titled “Explaining Value Capture Implementation in New York, London, and Copenhagen: Negotiating Distributional Effects” by Simon van Zoest and Tom A Daamen.
This issue includes an analytical essay exploring designs for price mechanisms in the electricity sector and a review of How Prime Ministers Decide by Neerja Chowdhury.
In 2023, the Ideas and Institutions newsletter from Carnegie India's Political Economy team sent out forty-eight essays. This year-end roundup features those essays that the writers of this newsletter consider the best of the year.
This issue includes an essay on how the economic conditions in the run up to the 2024 general elections differ from those before the 2019 elections and a review of Somanathan and Natarajan's State Capability in India
This issue includes an analysis that discusses the importance of transparency and confidentiality in Indian elections with respect to electoral bonds. It also includes a review of Free and Equal: What Would a Fair Society Look Like? by Daniel Chandler.