Experienced diplomats and business leaders know the role that mistrust can play in preventing greater cooperation and understanding between China and the rest of the international community, even in areas of common interest. The center provides a unique platform in Asia for collaborative research and dialogue between Chinese and international experts on critical global issues of our day, ranging from climate change to nonproliferation.
Recognizing that building greater mutual trust and enhancing international cooperation must start with our young people—whose ideas and views are still developing—the Young Ambassadors Program works to foster relationships and build understanding between our next generation of leaders. Join Yao Ming—respected former basketball star, philanthropist, and businessperson—in support of the center and its Young Ambassadors Program and help ensure that our future leaders are better equipped to manage our global relationships and challenges in the decades to come.
The Young Ambassadors Program empowers future leaders to:
Young Ambassadors Program: As one of our flagship programs, the Global Internship Program offers opportunity, access, exposure, and career development. It is a unique chance to learn about key foreign policy issues by interacting with and supporting senior Chinese and international scholars, experts, and the center’s activities and operations. Interns are an integral part of Carnegie’s growing global network, which includes offices in Asia, Beirut, Brussels, New Delhi, and Washington DC. We have two cohorts each year: the academic year program runs from September to June and the summer program runs from June to August.
Global Alumni Network: The Young Ambassadors Program has an alumni network that spans the globe, including the world’s top universities, institutions, and enterprises.
Experienced diplomats and business leaders know the role that mistrust can play in preventing greater cooperation and understanding between China and the rest of the international community, even in areas of common interest. The center provides a unique platform in Asia for collaborative research and dialogue between Chinese and international experts on critical global issues of our day, ranging from climate change to nonproliferation.
Recognizing that building greater mutual trust and enhancing international cooperation must start with our young people—whose ideas and views are still developing—the Young Ambassadors Program works to foster relationships and build understanding between our next generation of leaders. Join Yao Ming—respected former basketball star, philanthropist, and businessperson—in support of the center and its Young Ambassadors Program and help ensure that our future leaders are better equipped to manage our global relationships and challenges in the decades to come.
The Young Ambassadors Program empowers future leaders to:
Young Ambassadors Program: As one of our flagship programs, the Global Internship Program offers opportunity, access, exposure, and career development. It is a unique chance to learn about key foreign policy issues by interacting with and supporting senior Chinese and international scholars, experts, and the center’s activities and operations. Interns are an integral part of Carnegie’s growing global network, which includes offices in Asia, Beirut, Brussels, New Delhi, and Washington DC. We have two cohorts each year: the academic year program runs from September to June and the summer program runs from June to August.
Global Alumni Network: The Young Ambassadors Program has an alumni network that spans the globe, including the world’s top universities, institutions, and enterprises.
“The boundaries of nationality and gender were broken here. I not only met my lifelong friends, but also gained the international experience that will be beneficial for my future career and studies.”
Han Wang
China (Young Ambassador, 2016-2017)
“The boundaries of nationality and gender were broken here. I not only met my lifelong friends, but also gained the international experience that will be beneficial for my future career and studies.”
Han Wang
China (Young Ambassador, 2016-2017)
“I deepened my understanding of security and nonproliferation policy concerning the Korean peninsula thanks to the access afforded to me through my position as an event intern.”
Evan Arant
United States (Young Ambassador, 2016-2017)
“I deepened my understanding of security and nonproliferation policy concerning the Korean peninsula thanks to the access afforded to me through my position as an event intern.”
Evan Arant
United States (Young Ambassador, 2016-2017)
“I applied to intern . . . to see how my coursework on U.S.-China relations applies in real-world practice, and the internship far exceeded my expectations. Spending the year inside a think tank gave me a better understanding of all of the non-public actors that come together to make the U.S.-China relationship work.”
Claire Groden
United States (Young Ambassador, 2016-2017)
“I applied to intern . . . to see how my coursework on U.S.-China relations applies in real-world practice, and the internship far exceeded my expectations. Spending the year inside a think tank gave me a better understanding of all of the non-public actors that come together to make the U.S.-China relationship work.”
Claire Groden
United States (Young Ambassador, 2016-2017)