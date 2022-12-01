Experienced diplomats and business leaders know the role that mistrust can play in preventing greater cooperation and understanding between China and the rest of the international community, even in areas of common interest. The center provides a unique platform in Asia for collaborative research and dialogue between Chinese and international experts on critical global issues of our day, ranging from climate change to nonproliferation.

Recognizing that building greater mutual trust and enhancing international cooperation must start with our young people—whose ideas and views are still developing—the Young Ambassadors Program works to foster relationships and build understanding between our next generation of leaders. Join Yao Ming—respected former basketball star, philanthropist, and businessperson—in support of the center and its Young Ambassadors Program and help ensure that our future leaders are better equipped to manage our global relationships and challenges in the decades to come.

The Young Ambassadors Program empowers future leaders to:

Gain a deeper understanding of today’s defining global issues, including transnational security challenges, models for sustainable economic growth, and resource and energy security

Cultivate the leadership, analytical, and professional skills needed to excel in cross-cultural environments by working alongside peers with diverse backgrounds to achieve common goals

Foster lifelong relationships with peers, mentors, and alumni from around the world

Young Ambassadors Program Elements:

Young Ambassadors Program: As one of our flagship programs, the Global Internship Program offers opportunity, access, exposure, and career development. It is a unique chance to learn about key foreign policy issues by interacting with and supporting senior Chinese and international scholars, experts, and the center’s activities and operations. Interns are an integral part of Carnegie’s growing global network, which includes offices in Asia, Beirut, Brussels, New Delhi, and Washington DC. We have two cohorts each year: the academic year program runs from September to June and the summer program runs from June to August.