collection
Civil-Military Relations in Arab States

The Program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States (CMRAS) is an initiative to develop policy tools, build civilian and military expertise in defense affairs, and enable civil-military dialogue. It aims to foster civilian oversight of defense sectors in Arab states, and to support the modernization and professionalization of Arab armed forces. Key stakeholders include defense sectors, academic networks, civil society and research organizations, government officials, the media, and parliamentarians.

Background

An unprecedented number of Arab states are at war or at risk of relapsing into armed conflict. Several face the challenges of rebuilding national armed forces and reintegrating militias, while others experience interventions by armed forces in politics and economies. In addition, the role of women in defense sectors remains largely unaddressed across much of the Arab world.

Collectively, Arab states account for some of the highest rates of military spending in the world, but many struggle to provide peace and security to their societies. Instead, militarization fuels authoritarianism and human rights abuses, and generates gender violence and humanitarian crises. It has created dependence on military employment for social welfare, and increased defense sector corruption.

Genuine civilian and military capacity in defense affairs is necessary to reverse these trends. It enhances the planning capacity of Arab defense sectors, improves military performance by generating internal accountability, and enables absorption of international military practice and assistance.

READ MORE >
research
The Military and Private Business Actors in the Global South: The Politics of Market Access

The interaction of national armed forces and private business sectors offers a useful lens for viewing the politics of numerous countries of the so-called Global South. A rising trend of military political activism—often accompanied by military commercial activity—underlines the importance of drivers and outcomes in these relationships.

· August 19, 2024
commentary
Diwan
Egypt Is Missing its IMF Loan Program Targets

Spot analysis from Carnegie scholars on events relating to the Middle East and North Africa.

· July 6, 2023
research
Assessing Egypt’s State Ownership Policy: Challenges and Requirements

In the past year, Egypt has announced several ambitious economic initiatives. The Egyptian government will have to overcome major challenges to actually implement those changes.

· May 8, 2023
commentary
Diwan
Will the Framework Deal Between Sudan’s Military Rulers and Civil Opposition Restore Civilian Rule?

A regular survey of experts on matters relating to Middle Eastern and North African politics and security.

· January 12, 2023
commentary
Diwan
To Receive an IMF Loan, Egypt Pledges to End the Unique Status of Its Military Companies

Spot analysis from Carnegie scholars on events relating to the Middle East and North Africa.

· January 12, 2023
commentary
Diwan
Still in Business

In an interview, Yezid Sayigh argues that a recent IMF loan to Egypt did little to reduce the military’s role in the economy.

· November 9, 2022
commentary