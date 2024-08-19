Civil-Military Relations in Arab States

Background
An unprecedented number of Arab states are at war or at risk of relapsing into armed conflict. Several face the challenges of rebuilding national armed forces and reintegrating militias, while others experience interventions by armed forces in politics and economies. In addition, the role of women in defense sectors remains largely unaddressed across much of the Arab world.
Collectively, Arab states account for some of the highest rates of military spending in the world, but many struggle to provide peace and security to their societies. Instead, militarization fuels authoritarianism and human rights abuses, and generates gender violence and humanitarian crises. It has created dependence on military employment for social welfare, and increased defense sector corruption.
Genuine civilian and military capacity in defense affairs is necessary to reverse these trends. It enhances the planning capacity of Arab defense sectors, improves military performance by generating internal accountability, and enables absorption of international military practice and assistance.
READ MORE >
Starting Points
Public Discourse on Defense
Military restructuring and reform plans must be anchored and ratified in public debate, or else they will reproduce the same problems.
The Need for Civil-Military Partnership
Building mutually beneficial civil-military relations requires civilian expertise and institutional involvement in defense affairs—among civil society and research organizations, parliaments, civil services, and defense ministries.
The Future of Defense Policy Planning
Building mutually beneficial civil-military relations requires civilian expertise and institutional involvement in defense affairs—among civil society and research organizations, parliaments, civil services, and defense ministries.
Activities
Comparative Defense Atlas for Arab States
Building a knowledge base to shape positive military and civilian engagement, inform policy analysis, allow public scrutiny, and enable cross-regional comparison.
Foster Future Civil-Military Leadership
Developing civilian and military expertise in defense affairs and contributing policy recommendations and country-specific roadmaps as a basis for informed dialogue and professional civil and military parity.
Establish Trust as a Civil-Military Cornerstone
Engaging with civilian and military stakeholders in non-adversarial, win-win dialogue to transform attitudes, enhance civilian oversight, and complement international assistance aimed at professionalizing Arab armed forces.