Diwan Dispatches

Defending Israel, but not Kurdistan?

When U.S. Patriots shot down an Iranian missile over Erbil on April 15, Kurds wondered why such defenses weren’t activated when they were attacked.

  • Wladimir van Wilgenburg
· April 25, 2024
commentary
Diwan
A Cry for the Levant

The great divide we are witnessing today in the Middle East is, in part, the result of European interference.

  • Michael Vatikiotis
· December 4, 2023
commentary
Diwan
The Yezidi Genocide Nine Years Later

For survivors in the community, the prospect of going home is disappearing because of political inaction.

  • Wladimir van Wilgenburg
· August 22, 2023
commentary
Diwan
Angry Ankara

Türkiye is raising the heat on the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, denouncing its ties with the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Wladimir van Wilgenburg
· May 11, 2023
commentary
Diwan
From the Levant to the Holy Mountain

With Gareth Smyth’s death, the Middle East has lost one of its most penetrating foreign journalists.

  • Michael Karam
· February 21, 2023
commentary