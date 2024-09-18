Reaction Shot

Israel Has Booby-Trapped the Pagers of Hezbollah Members, Killing or Injuring Thousands.
Spot analysis from Carnegie scholars on events relating to the Middle East and North Africa.
· September 18, 2024
Spot analysis from Carnegie scholars on events relating to the Middle East and North Africa.
Spot analysis from Carnegie scholars on events relating to the Middle East and North Africa.
Spot analysis from Carnegie scholars on events relating to the Middle East and North Africa.
Spot analysis from Carnegie scholars on events relating to the Middle East and North Africa.
Spot analysis from Carnegie scholars on events relating to the Middle East and North Africa.