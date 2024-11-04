HomeThree Question TimeDispatchesReaction ShotInquiring Minds
عربي
Three Question Time
commentary
Diwan
Toward a Shiite Urbicide?

In an interview, Mohanad Hage Ali discusses the devastating impact of Israel’s ongoing attacks in Lebanon.

· November 4, 2024
commentary
Diwan
The Killing Floor of Gaza

In an interview, Marwan Muasher explains the turn the conflict might take in the territory, and the large number of casualties likely to ensue.

· October 24, 2023
commentary
Diwan
A Second Nakba?

In an interview, Nur Arafeh discusses the ramifications of the conflict in Gaza and what it means for Palestinians.

· October 18, 2023
commentary
Diwan
An Unhappy Birthday

For Palestinians, Israel’s 75th anniversary only brings home the need for a rights-based solution to their dispossession.

· May 15, 2023
commentary
Diwan
Financial Risk on the Nile?

In an interview, Yezid Sayigh discusses the risks of an indebted Egyptian economy and the military’s role in it.

· October 7, 2022
commentary