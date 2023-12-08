Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Experts
filters
15 Results

Hesham Alghannam

Nonresident Scholar, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Nur Arafeh

Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Abdullah Baabood

Nonresident Senior Scholar, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Mohanad Hage Ali

Deputy Director for Research, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Harith Hasan

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Ibrahim Jalal

Nonresident Scholar, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Kheder Khaddour

Nonresident Scholar, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Hamza Meddeb

Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Haneen Sayed

Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yezid Sayigh

Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Armenak Tokmajyan

Nonresident ScholarMalcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Katherine Wilkens

Nonresident Fellow, Middle East Program
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Michael Young

Editor, Diwan, Senior Editor, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yasmine Zarhloule

Nonresident Scholar, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center