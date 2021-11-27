Introducing the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

In October 2020, Carnegie renamed its Middle East Center in honor of Malcolm H. Kerr, an American scholar of the Middle East and former president of the American University of Beirut.
The center will carry on Kerr’s legacy of intellectual honesty, generosity of spirit, and a belief in the promise of the region by continuing to provide a space for the next generation of Arab thinkers to debate, discuss, and write their own future.
Read more about Malcolm Kerr's legacy here.
The Arab Cold War is Malcolm Kerr’s classic study of Egypt’s relations with other Arab nations during the presidency of Gamal ‘Abd al-Nasir, who ruled Egypt from 1956 to 1970 at a time of great tumult and flux. An iconic and complex figure in the Arab world, the charismatic Egyptian leader was renowned for his focus on social justice and pan-Arab unity.
Recently republished by Oxford University Press with a new foreword by Carnegie President Bill Burns and Vice President for Studies Marwan Muasher, The Arab Cold War’s themes are as salient today as they were more than fifty years ago, when it was first published. The book provides a compass to understanding the dynamic forces that have shaped today’s Middle East.
Naming the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut in honor of Malcolm Kerr is deeply fitting. Kerr was in many ways a son of the region—steeped in its history, dispassionate about its problem, but passionate about the potential of its people.
My family and I are honored that the Carnegie center in Beirut is being named for Malcolm. The work being done there so closely reflects his hopes for the Arab region where he was born and raised. He would be happy to know that Arab scholars are deeply engaged in thinking about long-term solutions to Arab problems.
Thousands of people have lost their lives in Lebanon, and thousands of families have had no choice but to try and rebuild their lives. The normality of violence toward fellow human beings is a terrible legacy, and something almost impossible to come to terms with.
The talented and level-headed researchers of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center take the long view about what the region might become one day, with a research program designed to help achieve an optimistic vision. It makes me very proud that this is the very reason that they chose to name the Center after my father.
I’m proud and honored that the Carnegie center in Beirut will be named after my dad. Beirut was his childhood home, and my birthplace, so the connection to the city and to the Lebanese people is something that still bonds us thirty-five years after his death. I’m glad that my daughter Maddy will be there to learn more about her grandfather and the city that her grandparents and great-grandparents fell in love with. And I’m glad that the scholars at the Carnegie center will be working toward something that my dad was always thinking about, which was peace in the Arab world.
Today, the Carnegie center in Beirut is honoring Malcolm the professor, academic, university president. I never knew him that way. I knew him for everything else he was. Well, that's not entirely true. I knew he was working hard on something when the smell of popcorn would permeate the house and the sound of his electric typewriter would hammer away. To this day, I can't smell popcorn without thinking of him sitting at his desk in his study.
It was the worst of times: Beirut, summer 1982. Israel had invaded Lebanon in June, surrounding West Beirut in a matter of days. The Israelis subjected the area to a savage shelling and bombing. Palestinian fighters evacuated the city in August under a U.S.-brokered agreement. In July, the acting AUB president, David Dodge, was kidnapped by elements thought to be linked to Iran. This was the Beirut to which Malcolm returned in September.
We, his students, were in awe of his lucid mind and his great humor and humility. But we were also terrified by his unrelenting demand for excellent scholarship. And above all, he took interest in people, especially offering young talents opportunities to grow. All these traits set the bar high for my career. But what deeply changed me was how his family lived through and after the tragedy of his death. They showed me the way to transcend one’s loss, stay true to one’s beliefs, and struggle to defeat human inclinations toward remorse, regret, and alas, revenge. To the Kerrs, I give a big chunk of credit for my never-ending strive toward moral groundedness in the face of tragedy.
Malcolm Kerr was an outstanding scholar and teacher whose life and career were intimately intertwined with the Middle East region. Born and raised in Lebanon, he returned there frequently during his adult life, his final chapter being as president of the American University of Beirut. His assassination on its campus in 1984 was a very hard blow to that institution and to the field of Middle Eastern studies. I think fellow Middle East specialists would agree that in his time, Malcolm Kerr was one of the two or three leading political scientists in the world writing about the Middle East.
Like many in the AUB family, I had the privilege to know Malcolm Kerr. His love for the university was always abundantly evident, as was his gentle demeanor, piercing intellect, unimpeachable integrity, and genuine concern for vulnerable individuals. He always took time to speak with students.
I did not have the honor of knowing Malcolm Kerr personally. My late cousin, Randa Muasher, used to babysit Malcolm and Ann Kerr's son, Steve, when she attended AUB in the 1960s, and Malcolm was a professor there. When I became an AUB trustee in 2007, Ann Kerr, by then a trustee of AUB herself, told me about the special connection she and Malcolm had with Randa, one that lasted until my cousin's untimely death.
We met first in Beirut in 1959 when Malcolm was a junior AUB faculty member and I was assigned to the State Department's Arabic language school located in the U.S. embassy. For me, it was my first exposure as a Foreign Service officer to the Middle East while Malcolm was already developing his area of expertise, which had begun in childhood at the AUB campus. We each had young families, and one of our children became a long-standing friend of one of the Kerrs.
For Malcolm Kerr, accepting the appointment as president of the American University of Beirut fulfilled a lifelong dream. His heart was always in Beirut, where he was born and raised. More than most, he understood and loved Lebanon.
Malcolm Kerr was first my mentor, then my colleague, and lastly my friend. As mentor, he helped me understand the intricacies of inter-Arab politics, a topic that he addressed in his small classic, The Arab Cold War. Malcolm could write authoritatively on this topic because he understood the Arab world well, was an Arabist in the true sense of knowing the language and culture, but he also managed to avoid becoming an apologist for any particular regime, ideology, or leader. In fact, his wry ability to see inter-Arab politics as somewhat similar to the competition among American sports teams was a refreshing outlook—and a reminder of how Malcolm's interests went well beyond politics and the Middle East.
I am greatly moved by the Carnegie Endowment's decision to rename its regional center after Malcolm Kerr. At a time when the Arab world is going through another tumultuous period, it is important to recognize Malcolm's contributions as an outsider-insider, a bridge builder who straddled between different worlds, always seeking to understand each on its own terms while exploring areas for mutual understanding and common ground.