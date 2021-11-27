Introducing the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

I did not have the honor of knowing Malcolm Kerr personally. My late cousin, Randa Muasher, used to babysit Malcolm and Ann Kerr’s son, Steve, when she attended AUB in the 1960s, and Malcolm was a professor there. When I became an AUB trustee in 2007, Ann Kerr, by then a trustee of AUB herself, told me about the special connection she and Malcolm had with Randa, one that lasted until my cousin’s untimely death.

I knew Malcolm by reputation though. I attended AUB from 1972 to 1976, and left five years before Malcolm became president there. I still remember how excited the AUB community was about his appointment. His reputation as an Arabist and a scholar who cared deeply about the region was stellar.

In essence, Malcolm wrote about the emergence of two then new Arab orders, one political, and the other economic with the oil boom in the 1970s. In The Arab Cold War, he was highly critical of a political order not dependent on pan-Arab unity as much as on personal aggrandizement. He was later equally critical of an economic order starting from the oil boom in the 1970s, which was often occupied with material overspending on useless projects. In time, both these Arab orders crumbled. The old political order collapsed with the advent of the Arab uprisings in 2011, and the economic one quickly followed suit with the decline in oil prices in 2014.

Seen in retrospect, it is clear how much time was lost because of this glaring lack of attention to good governance, political as well as socioeconomic. The Arab world may have changed a lot since Malcolm’s time, and yet in some ways it has not changed at all. More than half a century since the publication of his book, the failure in governance finally led to the Arab Spring, and the one-man or one-party systems coupled with the lack of attention to building effective institutions meant that the vacuum left by the collapse of the old Arab order could only be filled either by religious orders, fanatical actors, or both.

Malcolm’s visionary work more than half a century ago still serves as an inspiration to many who dream of an Arab world that can rise up to its full potential and develop new political and economic orders, guided by good governance and respect for diversity. As head of the Middle East Program at Carnegie, I am privileged to be part of this effort.