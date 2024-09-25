collection
Palestine: The Wars in the War

The conflict in Gaza shows no signs of ending, with possibly significant repercussions not only for Palestine but also for the broader Middle East. Carnegie scholars explore the continuing conflict.

Hezbollah Is in a Bind

As the conflict with Israel escalates, the path forward for the party is one fraught with obstacles.

· September 25, 2024
Maha Yahya on CNN After Israel Hezbollah Trade Fire

Maha Yahya comments on tensions following Israel Hezbollah trade fire.

· August 26, 2024
Hezbollah Has Retaliated for Israel’s Assassination of Its Senior Commander Fouad Shukr

Spot analysis from Carnegie scholars on events relating to the Middle East and North Africa.

· August 25, 2024
Maha Yahya on Ceasefire - Hostage Talks

Maha Yahya on CNN discussing ceasefire, hostage negotiations, and the Iranian threat.

· August 14, 2024
Israel’s Exceptionalism Is Untenable

As Western elites shape their countries’ relationship with the Jewish state, they should apply one standard for all.

· August 14, 2024
Maha Yahya on CNN Following Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh

Maha Yahya discusses the aftermath following the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

· July 31, 2024
Israel Has Targeted Hamas’s Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah’s Fouad Shukr near Beirut

Spot analysis from Carnegie scholars on events relating to the Middle East and North Africa.

· July 31, 2024
Maha Yahya on CNN Following Israeli Strike

Maha Yahya discusses the Israeli strike in southern Beirut.

· July 30, 2024
Maha Yahya on BBC following Israeli strike on Beirut

Maha Yahya discusses the aftermath of the Israeli 'targeted' strike in Beirut.

· July 30, 2024
Maha Yahya on CNN following Golan Heights Attack

Maha Yahya discusses the aftermath of the Golan Heights attack.

· July 30, 2024
A Strategic Blunder Wrapped in a Moral Disaster

In an interview, Stephen M. Walt discusses U.S. behavior in Gaza, Israel’s failures, and the possible return of Donald Trump.

· July 22, 2024
