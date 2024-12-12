Syria in a New Era

After 54 years of Assad family rule, Syria has entered a new chapter in its history with the downfall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Nearly fourteen years after the start of the Syrian uprising in March 2011, this regime change has also had a profound impact on regional and international geopolitical dynamics. Carnegie scholars, building on years of research and analysis, will engage in a detailed exploration of Syria’s transition, specifically with regard to politics, security, and the economy. Our work will also examine how the country navigates its complex ethnic and sectarian landscape and adapts to shifts in the regional balance of power.