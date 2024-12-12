collection
Syria in a New Era

After 54 years of Assad family rule, Syria has entered a new chapter in its history with the downfall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Nearly fourteen years after the start of the Syrian uprising in March 2011, this regime change has also had a profound impact on regional and international geopolitical dynamics. Carnegie scholars, building on years of research and analysis, will engage in a detailed exploration of Syria’s transition, specifically with regard to politics, security, and the economy. Our work will also examine how the country navigates its complex ethnic and sectarian landscape and adapts to shifts in the regional balance of power.

"World Map" Changing With the Collapse of the Assad Regime
· December 12, 2024
TBS NEWS
Assad’s Downfall Echoes Across the Mediterranean

In eastern Libya, Khalifa Haftar had close ties with the Syrian dictator, and has now lost a soulmate. 

· December 12, 2024
Eastern Syria After Assad

The SDF has expanded its control over Deir al-Zor, but may soon find itself overstretched and facing Turkish allies.

  • Wladimir van Wilgenburg
· December 10, 2024
Anatomy of a Military Fall

Why did Bashar al-Assad’s armed forces fail to act, unlike those in Egypt, Libya, Algeria, and Sudan?

· December 10, 2024
Bashar al-Assad of Syria Has Been Ousted From Power

Spot analysis from Carnegie scholars on events relating to the Middle East and North Africa.


· December 9, 2024
Why Did Iran Allow Bashar al-Assad’s Downfall?

Tehran may have assumed there would be opportunities to exploit in Syria’s likely instability in the future.

  • Nicole Grajewski Profile Picture
· December 9, 2024
Why Russia & Iran May Not Be Able To Bail Out Assad In Syria & The Turkey Factor Explained
· December 8, 2024
Hindustan Times
