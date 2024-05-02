Europe’s Eastern Neighborhood

Europeans still lack a common vision for how to ensure the continent’s security. Regardless of who becomes the next U.S. president, a stronger European pillar in NATO is essential.
Amid Russia’s aggression and uncertainty around U.S. leadership, Macron is right to call for Europe’s self-reliance in defense. To achieve it, France needs to lead by example and get all allies on board.
Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has triggered a seismic shift in European geopolitics, prompting governments to reassess policies from defense to energy.
The release of U.S. aid to Ukraine is one of many steps necessary to contain Russian aggression. Western leaders must remind publics what is at stake and think ahead to avoid delays at every turn.
Political shifts in Europe and the United States risk deepening divisions within the EU. Leaders should make clear that investing in Ukraine’s defense is essential for securing Europe’s shared future.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed Europe into a new strategic era. But as the conflict persists, European governments and institutions are struggling to move past crisis-driven, short-term policies and design a new European order.
NATO has the tools and expertise to play a bigger role in providing Ukraine with military aid. But reaching a consensus among allies, some of whom fear further escalation, will be a challenge.
The EU’s failure in Gaza and its reactive approach to the war in Ukraine highlight the bloc’s lack of strategy. To protect the continent, European leaders need to build a new security architecture.
Russia’s war on Ukraine makes cooperation among France, Germany, and Poland more important than ever. Public disagreements can only weaken the EU and play into Putin’s hands.
Berlin and Paris are squabbling over how to support Ukraine. To mend divisions and make Europe Kyiv’s number one defender, Chancellor Scholz must take on a leadership role.
Donald Tusk’s government is trying to restore Poland’s rule of law while reclaiming the country’s role as a major EU player. But divisions in Polish politics and society complicate reforms.
France and Central Europe have often stood on opposite sides of European foreign policy debates. But Russia’s war and Donald Trump’s shadow are making their strategic outlooks align.