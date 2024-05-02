collection
Europe’s Eastern Neighborhood
commentary
Strategic Europe
Making European Defense an Imperative

Europeans still lack a common vision for how to ensure the continent’s security. Regardless of who becomes the next U.S. president, a stronger European pillar in NATO is essential.

· May 2, 2024
commentary
Strategic Europe
Judy Asks: Will Macron’s Vision for European Defense Gain Traction?

Amid Russia’s aggression and uncertainty around U.S. leadership, Macron is right to call for Europe’s self-reliance in defense. To achieve it, France needs to lead by example and get all allies on board.

· April 25, 2024
event
Imagining a European Postwar Order
April 24, 2024

Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has triggered a seismic shift in European geopolitics, prompting governments to reassess policies from defense to energy.

  • Erik Jones
commentary
Strategic Europe
The U.S. Aid Package to Ukraine Is a Short-Term Fix

The release of U.S. aid to Ukraine is one of many steps necessary to contain Russian aggression. Western leaders must remind publics what is at stake and think ahead to avoid delays at every turn.

· April 23, 2024
commentary
Strategic Europe
The War in Ukraine Will Either Forge or Splinter Europe

Political shifts in Europe and the United States risk deepening divisions within the EU. Leaders should make clear that investing in Ukraine’s defense is essential for securing Europe’s shared future.

  • Giovanni Grevi
· April 18, 2024
Geoliberal Europe
book
Geoliberal Europe and the Test of War

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed Europe into a new strategic era. But as the conflict persists, European governments and institutions are struggling to move past crisis-driven, short-term policies and design a new European order.

· April 16, 2024
commentary
Strategic Europe
Judy Asks: Should NATO Coordinate Military Support for Ukraine?

NATO has the tools and expertise to play a bigger role in providing Ukraine with military aid. But reaching a consensus among allies, some of whom fear further escalation, will be a challenge.

· April 11, 2024
commentary
Strategic Europe
Europe’s Strategic Deficit

The EU’s failure in Gaza and its reactive approach to the war in Ukraine highlight the bloc’s lack of strategy. To protect the continent, European leaders need to build a new security architecture.

· April 2, 2024
commentary
Strategic Europe
The Weimar Triangle’s Moment to Lead

Russia’s war on Ukraine makes cooperation among France, Germany, and Poland more important than ever. Public disagreements can only weaken the EU and play into Putin’s hands.

· March 19, 2024
commentary
Strategic Europe
Germany Must Tackle the Crisis of Trust in Europe

Berlin and Paris are squabbling over how to support Ukraine. To mend divisions and make Europe Kyiv’s number one defender, Chancellor Scholz must take on a leadership role.

· March 5, 2024
commentary
Strategic Europe
Judy Asks: Is Poland Back?

Donald Tusk’s government is trying to restore Poland’s rule of law while reclaiming the country’s role as a major EU player. But divisions in Polish politics and society complicate reforms.

· February 29, 2024
commentary
Strategic Europe
France and Central Europe Are Converging on Security

France and Central Europe have often stood on opposite sides of European foreign policy debates. But Russia’s war and Donald Trump’s shadow are making their strategic outlooks align.

  • David Cadier
· February 27, 2024