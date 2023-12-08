Carnegie Europe Research

Meloni - Trump - Far right - Italy - US - Populism
paper
The European Radical Right in the Age of Trump 2.0

Europe’s radical-right parties felt empowered by Trump’s return to the White House, but their ability to reshape politics is constrained by divisions and a lack of vision. Pro-EU political forces can still forge the bloc’s future if they stop chasing the radical right.

paper
Access Before Accession: Rethinking the EU’s Gradual Integration
EU Pact for Mediterranean
article
The EU’s Dead-on-Arrival Pact for the Mediterranean
Meloni - Trump - Far right - Italy - US - Populism
EU Pact for Mediterranean
Recent Articles & Papers
Moldova Election Russia Europe
article
Moldova’s Election Is a Test for Russian Influence in Europe

Moldova’s parliamentary election is make-or-break for the country’s European future. The outcome will test whether Chișinău will stay on the EU accession path or fall prey to Russia’s multi-domain interference campaign.

  • Oana Popescu-Zamfir
Meloni - Trump - Far right - Italy - US - Populism
paper
The European Radical Right in the Age of Trump 2.0

Europe’s radical-right parties felt empowered by Trump’s return to the White House, but their ability to reshape politics is constrained by divisions and a lack of vision. Pro-EU political forces can still forge the bloc’s future if they stop chasing the radical right.

EU Pact for Mediterranean
article
The EU’s Dead-on-Arrival Pact for the Mediterranean

The EU’s new Pact for the Mediterranean aims to reshape the bloc’s relations with its Southern neighborhood. But the initiative lacks concrete measures to address societal divides and the region’s pressing challenges.