Carnegie Europe Research

Moldova’s parliamentary election is make-or-break for the country’s European future. The outcome will test whether Chișinău will stay on the EU accession path or fall prey to Russia’s multi-domain interference campaign.
- Oana Popescu-Zamfir
Europe’s radical-right parties felt empowered by Trump’s return to the White House, but their ability to reshape politics is constrained by divisions and a lack of vision. Pro-EU political forces can still forge the bloc’s future if they stop chasing the radical right.
The EU’s new Pact for the Mediterranean aims to reshape the bloc’s relations with its Southern neighborhood. But the initiative lacks concrete measures to address societal divides and the region’s pressing challenges.
