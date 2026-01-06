Proliferation News 1/6/26

Cate Cadell, Christian Sheperd, and Alvaro Valino | The Washington Post

China is rapidly overhauling a network of secret facilities used to manufacture warhead components as it expands its nuclear stockpile faster than any other country, according to an analysis of satellite imagery. These changes are taking place as Beijing intensifies efforts to be able to retaliate more quickly against an attack, according to expert assessments of official publications — dramatically raising the stakes of any nuclear standoff.





AP News

Russia’s nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile system has entered active service in Belarus, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday, as the U.S. efforts to broker a deal to end the nearly four-year war in Ukraine have entered a pivotal stage… The ministry’s announcement followed a statement from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who said earlier this month that the Oreshnik had arrived in the country. Lukashenko said that up to 10 such missile systems will be stationed in Belarus.





Choe Sang-Hun | The New York Times

The arms race between North and South Korea has expanded underwater as the North ​on Thursday condemned the South’s plan to build a nuclear-powered submarine as a security threat and unveiled​ the completed hull of its ​own nuclear sub, which is under construction… The North Korean sub appeared to be designed to carry ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as torpedoes​, military experts said.





Nasser Karimi | AP News

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday said his country’s answer to an attack would be harsh, which appeared to be in response to a warning by U.S. President Donald Trump over reconstruction of Iran’s nuclear program. “Answer of Islamic Republic of Iran to any cruel aggression will be harsh and discouraging,” Pezeshkian said on the social media platform X. Pezeshkian did not elaborate, but his statement came a day after Trump suggested the U.S. could carry out military strikes if Iran attempts to reconstitute its nuclear program.





Francisco “A.J.” Camacho | E&E News

The Department of Energy picked three companies on Monday to receive $2.7 billion for domestic uranium enrichment ahead of a 2028 deadline to cut off Russian imports of nuclear power plant fuel. American companies Centrus Energy and General Matter and French enrichment giant Orano will get $900 million each in congressionally appropriated funds, according to a press release, with $28 million for North Carolina’s Global Laser Enrichment. Of the winners, only Orano currently enriches uranium at a commercial scale.





Hans M. Kristensen, Matt Korda, Eliana Johns, and Mackenzie Knight-Boyle | Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists / Federation of American Scientists