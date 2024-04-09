The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (Carnegie) is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization. It is an independent institution and does not take institutional policy positions or maintain a 501(c)(4) political arm. Carnegie is honored to work with donors and partners who share its institutional goals and mission. Carnegie’s integrity and independence is paramount. We do not allow donors prior approval of drafts, selection of project participants, or any influence over the findings and recommendations of work donors may support. Carnegie does not accept support with explicit or implicit quid pro quos attached, including anything that could be construed as fee-for-service. Carnegie publishes an annual list of donors in categories of grant/gift amount as part of our policy of transparency. However, given the political sensitivities in the regions where Carnegie centers operate, we respect requests from individual donors for anonymity. These instances are rare and subject to Board approval. Donors funding particular projects may be acknowledged in publications, official testimony, conferences, seminars, workshops, meetings, and other media as appropriate.