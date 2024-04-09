Learn more about how foundations and governments support Carnegie.
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (Carnegie) is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization. It is an independent institution and does not take institutional policy positions or maintain a 501(c)(4) political arm. Carnegie is honored to work with donors and partners who share its institutional goals and mission. Carnegie’s integrity and independence is paramount. We do not allow donors prior approval of drafts, selection of project participants, or any influence over the findings and recommendations of work donors may support. Carnegie does not accept support with explicit or implicit quid pro quos attached, including anything that could be construed as fee-for-service. Carnegie publishes an annual list of donors in categories of grant/gift amount as part of our policy of transparency. However, given the political sensitivities in the regions where Carnegie centers operate, we respect requests from individual donors for anonymity. These instances are rare and subject to Board approval. Donors funding particular projects may be acknowledged in publications, official testimony, conferences, seminars, workshops, meetings, and other media as appropriate.
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is committed to respecting the privacy of its financial and in-kind donors and will not share or sell a donor’s personal information nor send donor mailings on behalf of other organizations.
With over 170 experts from diverse disciplines and perspectives, we work across borders to expand cooperation and understanding.
From its main office in Washington, DC, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace provides analysis on key topics and regions, including East and South Asia, Africa, Europe, Russia and Eurasia, the Middle East, democracy and governance, nuclear, sustainability and geopolitics, global institutions, technology, and subnational regions, such as California.
Leading scholars from across China connect with international policy experts and practitioners to research Beijing’s evolving approaches to economics, security, and global governance. China-focused programs support dialogue and collaboration among the next generation of Chinese and American leaders.
Established in 2007, Carnegie Europe continues to be a trusted source on European foreign and security policy. Through its diverse network of international scholars, Carnegie Europe provides independent and relevant research and recommendations on a wide range of thematic areas at the core of international and European affairs including decoding the integration path of the European Union, European democratic reform, the domestic and global challenges of climate change policy, Europe’s international relationships, and the potential regeneration of transatlantic relations.
Founded in April 2016, Carnegie India has already captured the attention of policymakers in India and around the world. Led and staffed by Indian experts, the center is building on decades of Carnegie research and has a growing network of contributors across South Asia. Its work concentrates on the political economy of reform in India, the country’s foreign and security policy challenges, and the role of technological innovation in India’s internal transformation and international relations.
Founded in 2006, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut stands out in the region for its deep research and thoughtful, nonpartisan dialogue. The center’s scholars come from across the region, including Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, and Yemen. With the Arab world under-going unprecedented change, the center examines both the internal and cross-border political, economic, and ideological challenges facing the region and the role of world powers in bringing stability.
The Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin, Germany is home to the world’s leading experts on Russia and the wider region. The center’s scholars and digital media platform, Carnegie Politika, deliver independent analysis and strategic insight that are not available anywhere else. The Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center focuses on major policy challenges across the entire region in the wake of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
