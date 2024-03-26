Employment Opportunities at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
The Carnegie Endowment is a community of more than 300 people across twenty countries who offer policymakers independent insights that advance international peace.

Do you have an international outlook? Are you interested in advancing ideas that help decisionmakers navigate a crowded, chaotic, and contested world? If so, review the opportunities below to become part of our global network. Offering competitive pay and generous benefits, the Carnegie Endowment ensures staff can grow professionally, expand their opportunities, and pursue their interests in a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive global community.

Employment

We have opportunities in research, management, administration, communications, IT, fundraising, and more. Current employment openings can be found using the search feature below. Please note we accept resumes for posted positions only. Unsolicited resumes are not retained. The Carnegie Endowment is an equal opportunity employer.

James C. Gaither Junior Fellows Program

The Carnegie Endowment offers approximately fifteen one-year fellowships to uniquely qualified graduating seniors and individuals who have graduated during the past academic year. This diverse cohort of fellows work as research assistants to Carnegie’s senior scholars.

Internships

Carnegie offers several different types of internship opportunities across its global research network. These opportunities range from internships supporting our wide variety of research programs to internships supporting functional areas such as communications, development, and operations. Internships at Carnegie vary by center.

Diversity at the Carnegie Endowment

As an organization dedicated to pursuing global engagement and peace, we believe our work is enriched and should be informed by a diverse array of perspectives, including race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other protected group. We are committed to building a diverse, equitable, and inclusive community among staff and partners and on our public platform.

