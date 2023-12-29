Media Contacts at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Press Contact

To request an interview with a Carnegie expert, please contact us by email or +1 202 939 2371.

Press Contact

To request an interview with a Carnegie expert, please contact us by email or +1 202 939 2371.

In Washington

Clarissa Guerrero
Media Relations Manager
pressoffice@ceip.org
+1 202 939 2371

In China

Wanyi Du
Media Relations and Chinese Content Manager
wdu@ceip.org
+86 10 8215 9477

In the Middle East

Najwa Yassine
Najwa.Yassine@carnegie-mec.org
+961 1 99 14 91 ext. 23

In Europe

Mattia Bagherini
Communications Coordinator
mattia.bagherini@ceip.org
+32 497 49 19 50

In New Delhi

Aadita Saxena
Communications and Program Coordinator
Aadita.Saxena@ceip.org


Sign up for our media mailing list by emailing your contact information and beat to pressoffice@ceip.org.

Additional resources for journalists:
  • Browse our online experts’ guide.
  • Carnegie’s Washington office offers live video and audio feeds with high- and standard-definition capabilities and dedicated ISDN lines for radio interviews.
  • Mult boxes are available at every event.

In Washington

Clarissa Guerrero
Media Relations Manager
pressoffice@ceip.org
+1 202 939 2371

In China

Wanyi Du
Media Relations and Chinese Content Manager
wdu@ceip.org
+86 10 8215 9477

In the Middle East

Najwa Yassine
Najwa.Yassine@carnegie-mec.org
+961 1 99 14 91 ext. 23

In Europe

Mattia Bagherini
Communications Coordinator
mattia.bagherini@ceip.org
+32 497 49 19 50

In New Delhi

Aadita Saxena
Communications and Program Coordinator
Aadita.Saxena@ceip.org


Sign up for our media mailing list by emailing your contact information and beat to pressoffice@ceip.org.

Additional resources for journalists:
  • Browse our online experts’ guide.
  • Carnegie’s Washington office offers live video and audio feeds with high- and standard-definition capabilities and dedicated ISDN lines for radio interviews.
  • Mult boxes are available at every event.
collection
Recent Carnegie Press Releases
see the collection
press release
In Memoriam: Former Carnegie Endowment President Morton Abramowitz, 1933-2024
press release
Harvard University’s Belfer Center, Carnegie Endowment, Nuclear Threat Initiative Announce New Task Force on Nuclear Proliferation and U.S. National Security

Amid increasingly tense geopolitics, growing nuclear threats, and risks posed by rapidly evolving technologies, the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) announce the creation of a new high-level Task Force on Nuclear Proliferation and U.S. National Security.

press release
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Announces New Japan Chair with Focus on Nuclear Disarmament

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace announced today that it is establishing, with the support of the government of Japan, a Japan Chair for a world without nuclear weapons.

collection
Recent Carnegie Press Releases
see the collection
press release
In Memoriam: Former Carnegie Endowment President Morton Abramowitz, 1933-2024
press release
Harvard University’s Belfer Center, Carnegie Endowment, Nuclear Threat Initiative Announce New Task Force on Nuclear Proliferation and U.S. National Security

Amid increasingly tense geopolitics, growing nuclear threats, and risks posed by rapidly evolving technologies, the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) announce the creation of a new high-level Task Force on Nuclear Proliferation and U.S. National Security.

press release
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Announces New Japan Chair with Focus on Nuclear Disarmament

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace announced today that it is establishing, with the support of the government of Japan, a Japan Chair for a world without nuclear weapons.