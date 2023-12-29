Media Contacts at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

To request an interview with a Carnegie expert, please contact us by email or +1 202 939 2371.
Amid increasingly tense geopolitics, growing nuclear threats, and risks posed by rapidly evolving technologies, the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) announce the creation of a new high-level Task Force on Nuclear Proliferation and U.S. National Security.
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace announced today that it is establishing, with the support of the government of Japan, a Japan Chair for a world without nuclear weapons.
