“We’d Like to Live Without War”
Lebanon’s foreign minister on the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, the southern border, and what it will take to end the violence.
· September 26, 2024
Timely insights on a complex world.
Lebanon’s foreign minister on the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, the southern border, and what it will take to end the violence.
Emissary harnesses Carnegie’s global scholarship to deliver incisive, nuanced analysis on the most pressing international affairs challenges.
The latest from Carnegie scholars on the world’s most pressing challenges, delivered to your inbox.
Lebanon’s foreign minister on the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, the southern border, and what it will take to end the violence.
Dozens of Tunisians expressed interest in running, but almost all have been disqualified or jailed under the president’s legal changes.