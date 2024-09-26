Timely insights on a complex world.

In the foreground, a man and child stand on a beach. In the background, smoke among buildings from an airstrike.
Q&A
Emissary
“We’d Like to Live Without War”

Lebanon’s foreign minister on the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, the southern border, and what it will take to end the violence.

· September 26, 2024
People marching and yelling while holding signs and banners
commentary
Emissary
How Tunisia’s President Has Used the Law to Secure His Election Victory
· September 24, 2024
wide shot of a large, ornate meeting room with someone speaking
commentary
Emissary
The Good—and Bad—News About the UN’s Summit of the Future
· September 19, 2024
Q&A
Emissary
Two Ways Washington Should Shift Its Strategy Toward the Middle East
· September 16, 2024
commentary
Emissary
Can the International Community Do More to Help Haiti?
· September 12, 2024
commentary
Emissary
What Keeps a Climate Expert Up at Night
· September 12, 2024
Emissary harnesses Carnegie’s global scholarship to deliver incisive, nuanced analysis on the most pressing international affairs challenges.

commentary