Podcasts from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Barbecue Earth is a six-part narrative podcast about meat. But it’s not about the best way to grill a delicious steak. It’s about meat as a commodity, a powerful industry, and a major reason why our planet is overheating. Join Heewon Park and Noah Gordon of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace on a world tour of meat’s global impacts. We’ll look at a farmer’s revolt in the Netherlands, cattle laundering in Brazil, lab-grown meat in California, the United Nations’ reluctance to talk about what meat production does to the planet, and much more.