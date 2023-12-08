Podcasts from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Carnegie Connects is our premier live podcast hosted by Aaron David Miller. Every other week, he tackles the most pressing foreign policy issues of the day in conversations with journalists, policymakers, historians, and experts.
The Carnegie Politika Podcast delivers world-class analysis on what’s happening in Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. Every month, Russia expert Alexander Gabuev talks to Carnegie scholars and regional analysts on the ground to respond to emerging regional trends, the future of Russian geopolitics, and how the region is shaping the world.
The China in the World podcast, hosted by Paul Haenle, features discussions with leading scholars and former policymakers on China’s foreign policy, evolving global role, and relations with the world.
Europe Inside Out brings together experts to explain Europe’s foreign policy challenges and opportunities. Every month, go beyond the headlines with Carnegie Europe and explore where the continent stands, how it got here, and where it is heading.
Each week, Milan Vaishnav and his guests from around the world break down the latest developments in Indian politics, economics, foreign policy, society, and culture for a global audience. Grand Tamasha is a co-production of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Hindustan Times.
Carnegie India experts host critical discussions at the intersection of technology, the economy, and international security. Join us as we navigate the complexities of geopolitical shifts and rapid technological advancements with insightful conversations and fresh perspectives on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.
The World Unpacked is a monthly foreign policy podcast that breaks down the hottest global issues of today with experts, journalists, and policymakers who can explain what is happening, why it matters, and where we go from here. Tune in to get smart on foreign policy.
Barbecue Earth is a six-part narrative podcast about meat. But it’s not about the best way to grill a delicious steak. It’s about meat as a commodity, a powerful industry, and a major reason why our planet is overheating. Join Heewon Park and Noah Gordon of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace on a world tour of meat’s global impacts. We’ll look at a farmer’s revolt in the Netherlands, cattle laundering in Brazil, lab-grown meat in California, the United Nations’ reluctance to talk about what meat production does to the planet, and much more.
Behind Closed Doors: Corruption in Democracies is a three-part podcast series exploring the fallout of corruption scandals on democracies around the world. Produced and narrated by Carnegie Junior Fellow Heewon Park, the series examines whether political scandals and anti-corruption movements could become opportunities to strengthen democracy or do more harm, and what lasting impacts they have had—for better or for worse.