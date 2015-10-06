event
Monitoring Reform in Ukraine

Tue. October 6th, 2015
Carnegie Europe

Recent violent protests in Kyiv during parliamentary debates about constitutional changes and autonomy for eastern Ukraine underscore the country’s daunting domestic challenges. The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace has launched a new initiative to monitor Ukraine’s reform process on an ongoing basis.

Carnegie has assembled an independent team of Ukrainian scholars based in Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine to produce regular reform updates. The purpose of this undertaking is to provide an objective, rigorous assessment of the wide-ranging reforms being advanced by the Ukrainian government.

To mark the launch of the Ukraine Reform Monitor, Carnegie Europe hosted a discussion with Balázs Jarábik, visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and co-manager of the Ukraine Reform Monitor, Oksana Movchan, adviser to the administration of the Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, and Pierre Vimont, senior associate at Carnegie Europe. Jan Techau, director of Carnegie Europe, moderated.

Balázs Jarábik

Former Analyst

Analyst specializing on Eastern Europe and Ukraine, former head of the political analysis and coordination department at the EU’s advisory mission to Ukraine

Oksana Movchan

Pierre Vimont

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Vimont is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe. His research focuses on the European Neighborhood Policy, transatlantic relations, and French foreign policy.

Jan Techau

Director , Carnegie Europe

Techau was the director of Carnegie Europe, the European center of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Techau works on EU integration and foreign policy, transatlantic affairs, and German foreign and security policy.