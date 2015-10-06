Monitoring Reform in Ukraine

Recent violent protests in Kyiv during parliamentary debates about constitutional changes and autonomy for eastern Ukraine underscore the country’s daunting domestic challenges. The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace has launched a new initiative to monitor Ukraine’s reform process on an ongoing basis.

Carnegie has assembled an independent team of Ukrainian scholars based in Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine to produce regular reform updates. The purpose of this undertaking is to provide an objective, rigorous assessment of the wide-ranging reforms being advanced by the Ukrainian government.

To mark the launch of the Ukraine Reform Monitor, Carnegie Europe hosted a discussion with Balázs Jarábik, visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and co-manager of the Ukraine Reform Monitor, Oksana Movchan, adviser to the administration of the Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, and Pierre Vimont, senior associate at Carnegie Europe. Jan Techau, director of Carnegie Europe, moderated.

Video

Podcast

Balázs Jarábik

Balázs Jarábik is a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Oksana Movchan

Oksana Movchan is an adviser to the administration of the Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Pierre Vimont

Pierre Vimont is a senior associate at Carnegie Europe.

Jan Techau

Jan Techau is the director of Carnegie Europe.