Regional Instability Continues

As the immediate fallout from the Iran-Israel confrontation subsides, regional volatility and reordering continues.

Published on July 31, 2025

Dear Reader,

In the Gulf, Andrew Leber examines how Gulf Cooperation Council states—particularly Qatar and Saudi Arabia—are avoiding direct involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, though each is, as he writes, “taking its own path.” Qatar continues its active diplomacy, while Saudi Arabia focuses on economic insulation and a “zero problems with neighbors” approach.

On Lebanon, Michael Young urges Lebanese officials to act on U.S. envoy Tom Barrack’s pressure to disarm Hezbollah by garnering national consensus, narrowing “Hezbollah’s margin of maneuver within the state,” and engaging Iran diplomatically. The success of such a strategy, Young argues, depends on building “domestic legitimacy and international support.”

Turning to Syria, Gregory Waters  assesses emerging models of governance following Assad’s fall, focusing on what he describes as a “hybrid” system combining grassroots councils with central authority. “To move away from instability and toward a new and more promising phase,” Waters says, “internal reforms should be undertaken together, and sooner rather than later.” In a related analysis, Adam Fefer outlines the risks facing Syrian Alawites and prospects for “improved security and solidarity.” He concludes, Syria’s success depends on “a just political order for the groups comprising Syria’s plural society.”  

In North Africa, Hamza Meddeb analyzes how Algeria and Morocco are “employing economic statecraft to carve out regional leadership roles for themselves.” According to Meddeb, the use of energy partnerships and trade leverage is reshaping bilateral European relationships, with implications that, in his words, risk “destabilizing consequences” and require “strategic caution and nuanced diplomacy.”

As regional volatility persists, we invite you to explore this month’s analyses and welcome your thoughts.

Warm regards,  
Karim Sadjadpour 
Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

The U.S. & Iran

What Bombs Can’t Do in Iran

Donald Trump’s bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities is a once-in-a-generation event that could transform the Middle East, U.S. foreign policy, the effort to stop the proliferation of nuclear weapons and potentially the global order.

By Karim Sadjadpour

 The Gulf

The Gulf Countries Want to Stay Out of the Iran Conflict. Each Is Taking Its Own Path.

Despite newfound support for diplomatic solutions, the monarchies collectively appear unable or unwilling to do more than keep a door open to Tehran in the event of future talks.

By Andrew Leber

Lebanon

Beirut Can Do More on Tom Barrack’s Proposal

In addressing Hezbollah’s disarmament, the Lebanese state must start by increasing its own leverage.

By Michael Young

 Syria

Local Governance in Post-Assad Syria: A Hybrid State Model for the Future?

Damascus is increasingly adopting a system of rule that combines centralized and localized forms of administration and security maintenance, an approach that seems suited to the needs of a country fractured by civil war.

By Gregory Waters

 Syria

Regime Change and Minority Risks: Syrian Alawites After Assad

As Syria's interim government establishes its rule, the protections it affords minorities including Alawites will set the course for Syria's pluralistic future.

By Adam Fefer

 Morocco & Algeria

Economic Statecraft as Geopolitical Strategy: New Dimensions of Moroccan-Algerian Rivalry

Rabat and Algiers are increasingly leveraging whatever advantages they enjoy—whether in terms of energy and trade with their neighbors or the ability to stem the flow of undocumented migrants to Europe—to further their domestic and regional ambitions.

By Hamza Meddeb

 Gaza

Destruction, Disempowerment, and Dispossession: Disaster Capitalism and the Postwar Plans for Gaza

Once Israel’s war in the territory is brought to an end, the foundational principles guiding reconstruction should be Palestinian self-determination, local agency, and sovereignty.

By Nur Arafeh and Mandy Turner

 Syria

The Syrian State After Suwayda

The recent fighting was far more than a transient security incident. It was a profound setback for society.

By Kheder Khaddour

Events & Media

