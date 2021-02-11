Podcast

Analyzing India's Agricultural Markets and Farm Laws with Mekhala Krishnamurthy

by Srinath Raghavan and Mekhala Krishnamurthy
Published on February 11, 2021
Domestic PoliticsEconomySouth AsiaIndia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Interpreting India