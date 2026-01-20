Proliferation News 1/20/26

George Perkovich | Carnegie Endowment

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and then faced a devastating loss around Kherson that September into October, the salience of nuclear risk rose to a level unknown since the Cuban Missile Crisis sixty years earlier. ... Careful analysis shows that Russian leaders between February 2022 and the end of 2024 did not make 135 ‘nuclear threats’ that deserved to be taken seriously ... But, at least once, in late September, through to early October 2022, public and secretly collected evidence indicated that Russian military leaders were setting the stage for possibly detonating non-strategic nuclear weapons to stop Ukrainian advances. This paper and other publications of this project aim to help targets of nuclear manipulations analyse and talk about them so that they can better decide when and how to respond.





Shubham Kalia | The Independent

Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the world's worst civil nuclear disaster, experienced a complete loss of off-site power on Tuesday morning following extensive military activity, the UN atomic watchdog has confirmed. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that several Ukrainian electrical substations, vital for maintaining nuclear safety, were impacted by the ongoing hostilities.





Stephanie Liechtenstein | PBS News

In the wake of spiraling tensions between the United States and Iran over Tehran's violent crackdown on protests, analysts warn that the internal upheaval affecting the Iranian theocracy could carry nuclear proliferation risks. While in recent days U.S. President Donald Trump seemed to have backed away from a military strike on Iran, he called Saturday for an end to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's nearly 40-year reign in Iran. ... [I]n a scenario of internal chaos in Iran, the government could "lose the ability to protect its nuclear assets."

Lee Minji | Yonhap News

South Korea's military has begun deploying the high-power Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile, military sources said Sunday, as Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back called for a "balance of terror" to counter North Korea's nuclear threat. The surface-to-surface missile -- dubbed a "monster" because of its size -- is designed to strike underground bunkers and is a key element of South Korea's plan to deter and, if necessary, respond to a major North Korean attack. South Korea has increasingly emphasized conventional strike capabilities as it seeks to strengthen deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

World Nuclear News

Lloyd's Register is leading a new consortium of UK companies seeking "to set the highest international standards for safe, secure and commercially viable nuclear-powered ships". The shipping industry consumes some 350 million tonnes of fossil fuel annually and accounts for about 3% of total worldwide carbon emissions. In July 2023, the shipping industry, via the International Maritime Organization, approved new targets for greenhouse gas emission reductions, aiming to reach net-zero emissions by, or around, 2050.





Christopher David LaRoche | Foreign Policy