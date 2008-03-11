REQUIRED IMAGE

Iranian Elections

Tue. March 11th, 2008
Washington, D.C.

Following the launch event for Karim Sadjadpour’s new report Reading Khameni: The World View of Iran’s Most Powerful Leader, the panelists discussed the implications of Iran’s upcoming parliamentary election on March 14th—expected to be a critical test of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s domestic support. With reformers increasingly marginalized in Iran, how will internal divisions between pragmatic and hardline conservatives affect Iran’s political landscape?  What does this mean for Ayatollah Khameni’s continued influence? How will domestic opposition to Ahmadinejad’s economic policies affect voter turnout?  And what might this foreshadow in advance of Iran’s 2009 presidential election?

Karim Sadjadpour, Associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Afshin Molavi, Fellow at the New American Foundation and author of The Soul of Iran: A Nation's Journey to Freedom

Mohsen Milani, Professor of Politics and Chair of the Department of Government and International Affairs at the University of South Florida and author of The Making of Iran's Islamic Revolution: From Monarchy to Islamic Republic

Karim Sadjadpour

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on Iran and U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East.

Afshin Molavi

Mohsen Milani