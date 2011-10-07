Portraits of Iran: A Discussion with Two Iranian-American Authors

IMGXYZ3240IMGZYXCarnegie hosted critically acclaimed Iranian-American writers Roya Hakakian, author of Assassins of the Turquoise Palace, and Amir X, author of the graphic novel Zahra’s Paradise. Carnegie’s Karim Sadjadpour moderated the discussion.

The Mykonos Incident

In her introductory remarks, Hakakian described the harrowing assassinations and subsequent trial that served as the inspiration for her book:

Berlin, 1992: The book details the events of September 19, 1992, when three gunmen went into the Mykonos Restaurant in Berlin and opened fire on eight Iranian dissidents. The story highlights the subsequent investigation and trial, and culminates with the unprecedented verdict that implicated Iran’s top officials.

Europe's unprecedented reaction: In response to the verdict, European countries removed their ambassadors from Tehran en masse, a strong reaction which helped conclude years of Iranian assassinations on European soil and proved to be an effective means to deal with terrorism, Hakakian said.

Iran’s Post-Election Uprisings

Amir discussed the genesis of the graphic novel he co-authored with illustrator Khalil:

Inspiration: Observing the 2009 protests in Iran from afar, Amir said he was inspired by the courage of Iranians who peacefully agitated for freedom despite governmental brutality. After seeing images of an Iranian mother visiting the grave of her son who was killed in the protests, he began writing the fictional story of a family’s search for a son, Mehdi, who disappeared during the uprisings.



Issues explored: Based on the stories of real people and events, Amir explained that his graphic novel examines the sources of discontent in modern Iran and underlying causes for mass protests.

Highlighting the Past, Confronting the Present