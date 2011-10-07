Portraits of Iran: A Discussion with Two Iranian-American Authors

Registration
Carnegie hosted critically acclaimed Iranian-American writers Roya Hakakian, author of Assassins of the Turquoise Palace, and Amir X, author of the graphic novel Zahra's Paradise. Carnegie's Karim Sadjadpour moderated the discussion.
The Mykonos Incident
In her introductory remarks, Hakakian described the harrowing assassinations and subsequent trial that served as the inspiration for her book:
- Berlin, 1992: The book details the events of September 19, 1992, when three gunmen went into the Mykonos Restaurant in Berlin and opened fire on eight Iranian dissidents. The story highlights the subsequent investigation and trial, and culminates with the unprecedented verdict that implicated Iran’s top officials.
- Europe’s unprecedented reaction: In response to the verdict, European countries removed their ambassadors from Tehran en masse, a strong reaction which helped conclude years of Iranian assassinations on European soil and proved to be an effective means to deal with terrorism, Hakakian said.
Iran’s Post-Election Uprisings
Amir discussed the genesis of the graphic novel he co-authored with illustrator Khalil:
- Inspiration: Observing the 2009 protests in Iran from afar, Amir said he was inspired by the courage of Iranians who peacefully agitated for freedom despite governmental brutality. After seeing images of an Iranian mother visiting the grave of her son who was killed in the protests, he began writing the fictional story of a family’s search for a son, Mehdi, who disappeared during the uprisings.
- Issues explored: Based on the stories of real people and events, Amir explained that his graphic novel examines the sources of discontent in modern Iran and underlying causes for mass protests.
Highlighting the Past, Confronting the Present
- Impetus behind the stories: Hakakian highlighted her determination to write stories that have been largely neglected or forgotten. She emphasized the importance of being “the tellers of our own stories.” Amir cited the haunting memories of attending school across the street from Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison and found inspiration in people’s efforts to empty Evin of its political prisoners.
- Role of women in Iran: Amir talked about the strength of Iranian women in navigating a highly patriarchal cultural and political landscape. Hakakian discussed the importance of a female character in her book—the widow of one of the assassinated dissidents—who was the only woman in the courtroom throughout the trial.
- Reclaiming Iran: As an activist, Amir asserted that it is possible to “reclaim Iran” by highlighting one life at a time and emphasizing the significant contributions of Iranian people and culture throughout history. Hakakian suggested the importance of Iranians confronting their painful contemporary experiences, rather than simply focusing on their country’s positive contributions to ancient history and civilization.