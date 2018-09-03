event
India-U.S. Relations: A Conversation With William J. Burns

Mon. September 3rd, 2018
New Delhi

India and the United States hosted the inaugural 2+2 dialogue on September 6, 2018, which underlined the deepening bilateral relationship. Despite challenges, the dialogue suggested that there is a greater convergence in New Delhi and Washington’s security and strategic interests.   
 
In the run up to the dialogue, Carnegie India’s Rudra Chaudhuri hosted a conversation with Carnegie’s President William J. Burns on India-U.S. relations.  They discussed the economic, security, and political challenges facing bilateral relations and the opportunities for both countries.

William J. Burns

President

William J. Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Rudra Chaudhuri

Director, Carnegie India

Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India. His research focuses on the diplomatic history of South Asia, contemporary security issues, and the important role of emerging technologies and digital public infrastructure in diplomacy, statecraft, and development. He and his team at Carnegie India chair and convene the Global Technology Summit, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.