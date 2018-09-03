India-U.S. Relations: A Conversation With William J. Burns

India and the United States hosted the inaugural 2+2 dialogue on September 6, 2018, which underlined the deepening bilateral relationship. Despite challenges, the dialogue suggested that there is a greater convergence in New Delhi and Washington’s security and strategic interests.



In the run up to the dialogue, Carnegie India’s Rudra Chaudhuri hosted a conversation with Carnegie’s President William J. Burns on India-U.S. relations. They discussed the economic, security, and political challenges facing bilateral relations and the opportunities for both countries.