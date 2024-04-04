India’s evolving role in regional and global security is shaped by complex dynamics. Experts in the Security Studies Program examine India’s position in this world order through informed analyses of its foreign and security policies, focusing on the relationship with China, the securitization of borders, and the geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific.
Ajay Kumar
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Technology and Society Program
Ajay Kumar is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India. He served as the defense secretary of India between August 2019 and October 2022 and is the longest serving secretary in Ministry of Defence, where he also served as secretary in the Department of Defence Production.
Arun K. Singh
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie India
Arun K. Singh is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India. He has extensive experience across the globe, including as India’s ambassador to the United States, Israel, and France.
Rudra Chaudhuri
Director, Carnegie India
Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India. His research focuses on the diplomatic history of South Asia, contemporary security issues, and the important role of emerging technologies and digital public infrastructure in diplomacy, statecraft, and development. He and his team at Carnegie India chair and convene the Global Technology Summit, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.
Saheb Singh Chadha
Research Analyst, Security Studies Program
Saheb Singh Chadha is a research analyst in the Security Studies Program at Carnegie India. His research focuses on China’s foreign and security policies, India-China relations, and India’s military modernization.
Shibani Mehta
Senior Research Analyst, Security Studies Program
Shibani Mehta is a senior research analyst with the Security Studies Program at Carnegie India. Her research focuses on the India-China boundary dispute with the purpose of analyzing India’s foreign and security policy decision-making.
Srinath Raghavan
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Security Studies Program
Srinath Raghavan is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India. His primary research focus is on the contemporary and historical aspects of India’s foreign and security policies.
Vijay Gokhale
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Security Studies Program
Vijay Gokhale is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India and the former foreign secretary of India. He has worked extensively on matters relating to the Indo-Pacific region with a special emphasis on Chinese politics and diplomacy.
The Security Studies Dialogue brings together scholars and practitioners to discuss critical geopolitical issues and India’s policy responses to them. Held in a closed-door setting, the event attracts participants from across academia, think tanks, government, military, and industry. Previous editions of the dialogue have highlighted fresh perspectives of emerging analysts and young professionals.
The Security Studies Program conducts a monthly seminar series to discuss a new piece of academic research on matters relating to Indian and international security.
Chaired by Srinath Raghavan, a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India, the series provides a platform for scholars to present their work to a curated audience including academics and policy practitioners. It aims to encourage exchange of ideas and purposeful dialogue between an author and the participants.
